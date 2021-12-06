Black boots are winter footwear like a good pair of jeans throughout the year, a bet on the closet ground that will always, always be practical. We can carry them with practically everything we can think of, it does not matter if it is a outfit for the office, a style casual or even accompanying a look partying, they are a real life saver that they have as many different styles as possibilities (just choose the one that best suits us).

In Amazon we have found a whole selection of boots in this very recurring color and we have signed five models of different classic styles, trendy or in a more informal way, but all with something in common: they are super versatile:





The first ones that make us fall in love are signed by Boss and they are an investment – perhaps not suitable for all pockets – timeless. It is a high-top leather boot, with a medium heel with a flat and wide design and a square toe (but slightly rounded).

A series of characteristics that make this boot a classic -although not boring- that thanks to its discreet and elegant silhouette we can combine with everything (even with a simple short black dress we achieve perfection). We have it on Amazon from 325.54 euros.

Boss Alek Str.Long B85-nc, Women’s Knee High Boots





Something more classic are these Tommy Hilfiger with a wide heel and pointed toe reminiscent of the cowboy-style silhouette. The high shaft just above the knee and the slightly wide silhouette make it a basic that we can wear with jeans, knitted dresses or mini skirts.

They are made of leather and we find them on Amazon -available also in camel- from 176 euros (the price varies depending on the size and color we choose).

Tommy Hilfiger Naturally Soft, Women’s Fashion Boots





If we are looking for some black boots that combine with everything but we also want to be something more original, this model in leather with a coconut effect finish and a musketeer-style design is the ideal choice. It is a pair of high boots with an 8-centimeter thick heel, which, thanks to the asymmetry in the upper part, reach the height of the thigh.

We can take them with leggings knitwear, skinny pants, minidresses or even knitted maxi jumpers. We can find them on Amazon from 130.08 euros (the price may vary depending on our size).

Högl Achiever, Women’s Knee High Boots Read: Three party looks from Sofía Ellar with which to leave the entire nightclub open-mouthed





Another model that conquers us from Boss It has a totally different design from the previous one (they only share the color), it is these black leather boots with black sock-effect knitted details at the knee. A flat design with a track sole reminiscent of the silhouette of the chelsea and that in addition to being versatile, they have the appearance of being super comfortable.

We can find them for sale on Amazon from 392.35 euros, although the price may vary depending on the size we choose.

Boss Denory High Boot-c, Women’s Knee High Boots





Finally, from the hand of Carmela we sign these mid-calf boots with stylish silhouette cowboy in leather black with embroidery on the sides. A design very faithful to the denim inspiration that we can wear with dresses, pants or whatever comes to mind.

The boots have a thick, medium-height heel and are available on Amazon -also in camel- from 82.96 euros (the choice of size and color may influence the price).

CARMELA 67384, Women’s Short Ankle Boots





