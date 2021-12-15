The ease with which we carry out day-to-day activities in our lives has made us depend a lot on technology and advances in science, which is why our home cannot miss those gadgets with which our kitchen is complete, inspiration with which we created this list of essential appliances to give away at Christmas.

From modern pots with digital displays, to processors that make the most of all foods, these essentials for the modern kitchen will be a gift for those who like to cook at home.

Taurus Asteria Electric Grill





Cook like when you do it on those garden afternoons but without leaving the kitchen with this electric grill from Taurus. It has an opening of up to 180 degrees and a non-stick coating to prevent food from sticking, in addition, it has a cover to collect the grease, which makes it easy to clean.

You find it reduced from 63 to 45 euros.

Grill Taurus Asteria with 180º opening

CrockPot Electric Pot





Perfect for slow cooks, this CrockPot crockpot is ideal as a companion in the kitchen, And it is that its built-in digital timer is in charge of cooking your food and to keep them warm once the cooking process is finished.

You find it reduced from 69 to 49 euros.

CrockPot SCCPRC507B Electric Cooker with Digital Display

Taurus Stand Mixer





Thanks to its high-performance blades, this Taurus stand mixer It will be your ally to prepare quick recipes, since you can exchange accessories for blending, blending and grinding to create sauces, shakes, creams and smoothies without problem.

You find it reduced from 50 to 35 euros.

Taurus HBA1000X Stand Mixer with High Performance Blades

Philips oil-free fryer





To start cooking in a healthier way, we have this Philips oil-free fryer, With which its Rapid Air technology you can fry, bake and cook reducing fat consumption of your daily preparations. With this gadget, you can control the cooking time and temperature, in addition, you can put it directly into the dishwasher.

You find it reduced from 109 to 80 euros.

Healthy Philips HD9200 / 10 Oil-Free Fryer with Rapid Air Technology

Popcorn Ariete





Because the moments of leisure in front of the television also require some help in the kitchen, this electric popcorn maker from Ariete is perfect to have popcorn in minutes and thus enjoy a snack healthy and natural with this appliance for the fifties-inspired kitchen.

You find it reduced from 39.90 to 32 euros.

Popcorn Maker Ariete 2956 Party Time Popper

Images | Unsplash | The English Court

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.