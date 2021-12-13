Warner Bros. Pictures has released the First trailer in Spanish of Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third film in this new saga of the Wizarding World created by JK Rowling. The first footage from the tape shows Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) worried that the increasingly powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (now played by Mads Mikkelsen) will continue his plans to take over the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he relies on Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead. An intrepid team of wizards, witches and a brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they meet old and new animals and face an ever-growing legion of Grindelwald followers.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets is once again directed by David Yates, from a script by JK Rowling and Steve Kloves, based on a script by JK Rowling herself. The film will again feature Ezra Miller in the role of Credence, who now aims to be Aurelius Dumbledore, getting to advance his famous showdown against Albus Dumbledore. Also returning are Katherine Waterston and Alison Sudol as sisters Tina and Queenie.

<br>

Know more: Fantastic Beasts: JK Rowling explains why Nagini is of Asian descent



After the first Fantastic Animals movie was set in 1920s New York and the second traveled to Paris, this third installment seems to take viewers to more exotic places. It seems that one of the secrets of the Dumbledore is the possession of a very special portkey in Hogwarts Castle that will take the protagonists to a different school, it could be Castelobruxo, located in the north of Brazil. However, this data has not been confirmed, while China or Germany they also aim to appear in the film.

After the occasional headache from the firing of Johnny Depp, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will hit theaters on April 15, 2022.