First trailer for Harry Potter's special reunion

A few weeks ago, we told you about a special meeting that will take place for the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter. In this special, a large part of the cast of the film saga will meet, and if that was not exciting enough, its first trailer has already been released that you can see right here.

Of course, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint They will be present within this meeting, but as you can already see, these three will be accompanied by a huge part of the cast. If you already saw Friends: The Reunion, then it will be a more or less similar format where the actors will talk about their experiences within the franchise, and will share the odd funny anecdote.

We do not know if there will be any kind of announcement related to the future of Harry Potter at the movies or the TV, but the idea certainly doesn’t sound that far-fetched so let’s keep our fingers crossed for something like that.

This special will air on HBO Max from January 1, 2022.

Via: HBO Max