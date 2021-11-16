With the production of the Lamborghini Aventador already completely exhausted and its commercial life cycle exhausted, these first spy photos of the camouflaged Italian sports car account for the first tests of the replacement, which will arrive in 2023. A model that will have a hybrid system to contain the emissions.

In just over a year and a half, by 2023, the replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador. Responsible for the Italian brand of the most radical bulls have confirmed that, despite the harsh and strict limitations in terms of CO2 emissions, the sports car will have a relay to match, also revealing the technical details that matter.

These first spy photos show the Aventador camouflaged, a common strategy in Lamborghini, but it is not about the future model, but about a chassis mule. Hunted on a private test track well away from the photographic targets, the test mule carried out some first tests with some differences compared to the Sant’Agata Bolognese hypercar. For example, the front air intakes have been covered with mesh, at the same time as the large openings in the rear wings contain new parts.

The future relay of the Lamborghini Aventador 2023, hunted in some first tests

The 2023 Lamborghini Aventador replacement rolls like a mule

You can even see that the rear end has also undergone some modifications in the area of ​​the exhausts. An absolutely new technical configuration for the successor to the Lamborghini Aventador for 2023 which, for now, is presented in the body of the current model. To date, the firm has not given much information about the powertrain, but it has expressly confirmed that the powerful V12 petrol engine will be present again.

AND will be atmospheric, so you don’t succumb to overcharging. Mauricio Reggiani’s pupils work in a new hybrid system, a detail difficult to point out about this mule as we do not appreciate specific details given the distance. What we do know is that Reggiani has already advanced that hybridization is mandatory, so at least there will be an electric motor to assist the combustion engine. At the very least, because also will have electric all-wheel drive on demand.

What we can be sure of is that, if the Aventador launched a decade ago surprised the world with a high technological load, the replacement – whose name is not yet known – will also be, revalidating speed records with a level of truly superb performance. And is that the limit that Lamborghini has set is the 830 CV of the exclusive SCV12.