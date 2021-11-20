Year and a half with spy photos of mules of the first SUV of the Prancing Horse brand. The Italian firm takes a giant step forward in the development of the future Ferrari Purosangue. One of the most anticipated models among the novelties expected for 2022, and which has already been seen as a prototype camouflaged somewhere in Italy.

The development of new Ferrari Purosangue has made a significant leap in recent days. This is the first spy photo of one of the production prototypes of the first SUV of the Italian brand, camouflaged with the typical clothing of the Maranello firm, and that must leave behind the large fleet of mules that we have been seeing throughout the last year and a half.

Although these continue to run between Germany and Italy, both around the headquarters and in supplier facilities, it is undoubtedly a very important step forward. A single image of the rear view of the Purosangue that shows almost no detail, but at least yes the position of the exhausts at the ends of the rear bumper can be sensed and in some accommodations with a fairly striking size, and arranged vertically.

The mule of the Ferrari Purosangue shows some adapted Roma headlights

The production prototypes of the Ferrari Purosangue have been rolling for a year

Very sporty shapes with a very stretched tailgate reinforcing the coupe style and with a low loading threshold. A rear shape reminiscent of the modern design of the new Ferrari Roma, with which he is expected to keep a great stylistic relationship especially at the rear. The huge tires placed at the ends of the body account for the width, while at the same time there is also a greater height of the body to the ground, compared to that of the mules.

The Ferrari Purosangue, one of the great novelties that we must see at the end of 2022It will follow the more sophisticated style of the latest models, but it will not follow the pattern of the usual SUVs, but will bet more on a crossover concept of very balanced proportions, but with a low ceiling height. Which will not prevent offering a cabin with capacity for four passengers in layout 2 + 2, more than a five-seater. Maximum sportiness and comfort will be key, ahead of a more familiar concept, which has been called a “FUV”.

The Purosangue will move with a 6.5-liter atmospheric V12, but also in a variant hybrid combining a V6 biturbo engine and an electric motor on the rear axle, which gives it total traction directly. The different versions will be associated with a Automatic dual-clutch transmission positioned on the rear axle, thus maintaining the «Transaxle» concept. What is clear is one thing: the Italian firm will try to avoid public road tests during the day, preventing them from obtaining coveted spy photos. And it is that, with prototypes since last December, once it has already escaped them.