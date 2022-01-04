It is the first official preview of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale 2022. The Italian brand of Cuore Sportivo has advanced the first teaser, taking advantage of the New Year’s congratulations. A preview showing the attractive back light signature, and also bearing the date of the official presentation.

The countdown to the world premiere of the Alfa Romeo Tonale 2022 has already started. Despite the fact that Jean Philippe Imparato already advanced a few days ago a preview in which the new compact SUV Rolling on one of the manufacturer’s test tracks in Italy, the firm has already started with the official teasers.

The first has already arrived taking advantage of the official New Year’s greeting from the Milanese brand. A short preview in which you barely see the new light signature that will be offered by the rear lights of the model, with three perfectly delimited projectors and that will be one of the distinctive details of the brand, and of the Tonale in particular.

Loading tweet …

1476885882183602180

Countdown to the world debut of the Alfa Romeo Tonale

In this way, the countdown to one of the Italian brand’s greatest moments has already begun, since since 2016 the Giulia and Stelvio were presented, and with the exception of the Tonale Concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, it has not inhabited another great moment at Alfa Romeo. A turning point that marks a new chapter in history of the brand, now under the Stellantis umbrella.

But the advance also brings with it one more detail: the presentation date of the new model. Italian sources point out that the day that those interested should mark on the calendar is the next February 8, 2022, a date that the firm has not officially confirmed for now. What they have confirmed is that production will start in March and that, a few days before, all the details, mechanical combinations and equipment will be known, along with the prices.

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale 2022 appears in the first official preview Read news

The commercial launch of the Alfa Romeo Tonale It will be at the beginning of 2022. On June 4 according to the same Italian sources, and also not confirmed by the manufacturer. The heir to the Giulietta, ever closer, will be offered with a complete range of engines from four cylinders, all associated with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Only a 130 hp diesel and three gasoline with 48 Volt MHEV technology in the most powerful 180 hp. The range will be completed with a plug-in hybrid, with all-wheel drive and 240 hp, the same system embedded in the Jeep Renegade 4xe, the model on which the Alfa Romeo is based.