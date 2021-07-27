First look video for the Chucky series!

In case you didn’t know, the American chain SYFYis developing a series of Chucky, which will be based on the events of the original films. That is, you will completely forget about the reboot that happened in 2019 and here you can see its first trailer and official details.

Known simply as ‘Chucky’, the series will take place shortly after the events of Cult of chucky, thus serving as a direct sequel to the original horror franchise. Its premiere is scheduled for October 12 in SYFY.

According to its producers, the series will be a worthy continuation of the saga, with many of the elements that made it so popular such as gore, brutal deaths and of course, the terror of being stalked by a diabolical doll.

Chucky comes to SYFY on October 12.

Via: ComicBook

