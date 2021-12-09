The Evolutionary weapons continue to reach Free fire, Garena has changed the rules of the game and it seems that the 6 weapons that were announced in the beginning, are not enough. Players are close to receiving two new weapons, although one of them is already known, the second is close to being revealed. The new Evolutionary weapon is the M4A1.

Thanks to a well-known data miner, Free Fire players can see what will be one of the Evolutionary weapons more complete within the Battle royale. This is because the new M4A1 Evo it will have a bit of everything, damage, speed, precision and range. Today’s weapons will be no match.

The leak has arrived as part of the files for the new update that includes hundreds of new objects, among the things that we already know is the arrival of J Balvin on the island, as well as two new Evolutionary weapons. One of the Evolutionary weapons that we have already known is Fame.

Continuing with the new M4A1 Evo, we don’t have much data on what its power will be in battle or its attributes. We expect that, like the other weapons, the increase will be based on damage and speed. If anything, the M4A1 Evolutionary will bear a strong resemblance to the M4A1 Toxica from Thailand.