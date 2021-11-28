ASO has taken advantage of the days prior to the official presentation of the Dakar 2022 to reveal the numbers of those registered in the categories of cars, ‘Side by Side’ and trucks. Despite the fact that the three categories are subject to numerous changes between now and January, the publication of this list of numbers gives an idea of ​​the drivers and co-drivers that will be in Saudi Arabia, although in many cases it remains the question of which car they do. Many proper names that promise great emotions They meet among the numbers that ASO has published on their social media channels.

The car category is led by Stéphane Peterhansel as champion. Among his rivals, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Kuba Przygonski, Yazeed Al-Rajhi or Giniel de Villiers. They do not miss the appointment either Martin Prokop, Sébastien Loeb or Vladimir VasiliyevNor Mathieu Serradori, Cyril Despres, Christian Lavieille, Erik Van Loon or Romain Dumas. In this review by the big names in the car category you cannot miss Benediktars Vanagas, ‘Orly’ Terranova, Yasir Seaidan, Lucio Álvarez, Mattias Ekström or Guerlain Chicherit. You will also have to track down Henk Lategan, Ronan Chabot, Miroslav Zapletan and Brian Baragwanath.

Kamaz is called to be the rival to beat in the truck category.

Also on the list is a large Spanish representation. Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz will wear the number # 202, while Nani Roma and Álex Haro They will compete with him with # 204. Along with Argentine Lucio Álvarez will be Spanish co-driver Armand Monleón (# 222). With the MINI with number # 238 will be Laia Sanz with Maurizio Gerini. In their debut, Carlos Checa and Ferran Marco Alcayna will wear the number # 329. With the number # 249 Óscar Fuertes appears with Diego Vallejo, while the Toyota of Isidre Esteve and Txema Villalobos will carry # 248. Jesús Calleja and Eduardo Blanco will race with # 256, while Manuel Plaza and Mónica Plaza will compete with the number # 257. Santi Prado and Álvaro Rodríguez close the list of Spaniards (# 288).

The T3 category also offers big names such as Josef Machacek, Mitchel Guthrie, Seth Quintero, Sebastian Eriksson or Guillaume De Mevius., but also a top-level Spanish representation. Cristina Gutiérrez will wear the number # 301 as current champion of the FIA ​​World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies in this T3 category. Javier Herrador and José Luis Rosa (# 326) or Xavi Foj and Nacho Santamaria (# 337) they are also part of the ‘Spanish armada’. In T4, more of the same. Big names like ‘Chaleco’ López, Aron Domzala, Austin Jones, Molly Taylor or Sergei Kariakin, but also top-level Spanish pilots such as Gerard Farrés (# 416), Gael Queralt (# 439) or Joan Lascorz with Miguel Puertas (# 447).

The Dakar 2022 wins entries in motorcycles and quads compared to last year Read news

Finally, the truck category has Kamaz as a rival to beat. The Russian firm will also have Eduard Nikolaev after his absence in 2021. Dmitry Sotnikov, Andrey Karginov and Anton Shibalov are the strengths of the Russian firm. Opposite, names like Siarhei Viazovich, Martin Van den Brink, Martin Macik or Ignacio Casale. It will be interesting to see what Teruhito Sugawara can do with the Hino and see where Albert Llovera, Kees Koolen and Pato Silva can go, three of the novelties in the category. In Spanish key, Alberto Herrero (# 525), Jordi Juvanteny (# 528), Rafa Tibau (# 533), Alex Aguirregaviria (# 542), Alberto Alonso (# 552) and Javier Jacoste (# 558) lead the Spanish trucks.