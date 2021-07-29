Since the Xbox E3 2021 conference, the news regarding Halo Infinite have not stopped appearing in the current portals of the sector. In addition to information about when the first Halo Infinite multiplayer beta would begin, new details have also been revealed about it.

In addition, this morning we informed you that today there would be a demonstration in which 343 Industries would teach a technical demo of the game. Well, thanks to the aforementioned demo that has been broadcast on the official channels of the franchise, we have been able to see the first images of Halo Infinite on Xbox One.

First video and images of Halo Infinite on Xbox One

Thanks to the user Wario64 on Twitter we have been able to take a look at the first images of the new installment of the 343 Industries franchise running on the console of the last generation from Microsoft. As expected, the result is quite a departure from what the company showed us during E3.

Xbox Mexico seems to have leaked the release date of Halo Infinite

The level of detail and resolution is visibly reduced compared to the images that we have seen to date running on Xbox Series X. However, we must remember that these first images of Halo Infinite on Xbox One They correspond to the alpha status of the title, so it is possible that we will notice a graphical improvement when the title hits stores.

In addition, we can also take a look at how the Halo Infinite on Xbox One on the go. As with the images, there is a certain lack of detail compared to those seen on Xbox Series X, of course, although the lighting effects seem well achieved.

For now, we can only hope that the folks at 343 Industries do the best possible job with Halo Infinite and we can enjoy it later this year on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.