Although today with a wide range of simulators, one can put themselves in the shoes of a trade, it is not common to “play” to be a firefighter.

The throws of this style are counted with one hand and if you hurry me today I only remember the Rosco mcqueen, one of my first contacts with Playstation. Great memories.

But going back to the topic, thinking about putting out fires sounds like adrenaline and that can go very well or very badly. And that is why we will review some sensations left by the Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue from the firm Dejima. Let’s see.

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue It is available for PC.

Where is your honor, garbage?

You will remember that wonderful phrase of the toy soldier from Toy Story, and well, something similar happens here. In this case, as its title indicates, we will be a firefighter who has a crack projection, as in the fulbo, and who has a heavy legacy since her father was a legend and lost his life in an outing.

Axes, pressurized water and special abilities will be our only resources to fight fire, personified in creatures. But the fire is secondary, since our true objective is to rescue people and animals, but above all to survive before the foundations collapse since we are eventually against the clock.

The details are very careful and the settings are surprising

All this will be to consecrate the name of the family, meanwhile we fight against a mayor accused of cutting resources and suspected of corruption.

Permanent action

Something striking is that the levels are random. For example, if we lose in a mission, we will do it again in a similar scenario, but we will find modifications. In addition, we will come across explosions that will close the path we came from and we will have to consider what to do to survive. It’s interesting if we think that a firefighter in real life never knows what he might come across, I think it’s a great achievement.

On the other hand, the gameplay is really difficult, the controls are simple: run, jump and shoot. But we know that this simple has nothing, get ready for the ticks, people. And yes, it couldn’t be otherwise.

By turning off the monsters we will save time but we will lose water

But seriously, the difficulty is intense and time is a double-edged sword, the little clock plays its role.

On the other hand, the water is under pressure and this means that we will have to choose how to use it and for what, since the jet will also serve to propel us towards higher floors. You have to think about every move.

Weird but attractive at the same time.

It may be visually shocking, but it is intriguing.

The characters are created with pixel art, the settings are digitized very well, in 2D and 3D, and some effects leave you speechless.

We will also progress with different skills that will help us improve our character with resistant suits, backpacks with more capacity, among other things. This takes it out of the routine and at the same time gives us an extra objective that will be to earn money to invest in those details.

In the store we can buy improved costumes and empowered tools

The music accompanies very well, it is quite basic since it simulates the old consoles, but when time runs out, the sound also accelerates and makes your hair stand on end. His plan is that and it is fulfilled. In general terms we are facing a very, very attractive game, from the start it seemed to have something special and we were right. We could criticize the dialogues a bit, although most of them are important, sometimes they are very long. I understand that the idea is the Old School style but times change and today we are much more anxious.

Anyway, as a whole it is entertaining. Changing, intense, at times very entertaining and also detailed. There are some little things on the stage that surround you and make you feel that you are there.

System Requirements

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system – OS: Windows 7, 8 or 10 – Processor: Intel Core i5-2500 / AMD FX-6300 – Memory: 4 GB of RAM – Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 7850 – DirectX: Version 11 – Storage: 2 GB available space – Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

