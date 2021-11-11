With the strategy “120 days of recovery of health services”, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). It has managed to significantly reduce the ophthalmological surgical lag caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Informed Dr. Felipe Cruz Vega, head of the Coordination of Special Health Projects.

Ophthalmological surgical delay through the 11ths. National Surgical Days

All of this has been accomplished through the 11vas. National Surgical Days that have taken place in the 35 Decentralized Administrative Operation Bodies (OOAD) of Social Security in the states.

Dr. Felipe Cruz Vega explained that at the Ophthalmological Surgery Conference by the Group of the Directorate of Medical Benefits last weekend. Conducted at the General Hospital of Zone No. 46 in Villahermosa, Tabasco, 432 patients were successfully operated on in just two days.

“Tabasco, as we know, was at a red light for a long time, this prevented the usual surgical care and only emergencies were attended. The level of infections was high for a long time. This meant that we did not expose someone to become infected by cataract surgery, or cause contagion among our staff, that is why this waiting line was made that is now resolved, “he said.

This institutional effort had the participation of nine tenured ophthalmologists supported by resident physicians.

He explained that this institutional effort had the participation of nine tenured ophthalmologists supported by resident physicians close to finishing this specialty. Which, in addition to putting what they have learned into practice, “has allowed them to adhere to the program because they have the same ethical values. Humans, altruism and makes them adhere to this effort later and it is what it has allowed. For three generations to follow up on this program, which is of great institutional value ”.

The group of Ophthalmology Surgical Days is made up of personnel assigned to highly complex hospitals. Who voluntarily and altruistically participate by giving their experience and time to benefit patients who require it. Within this program of the Directorate of Medical Benefits.

The medical staff had state-of-the-art equipment

For patient care, the medical staff had the latest generation equipment to perform phacoemulsification procedures. Where an intraocular lens is implanted that today offers excellent results. In addition to microscopes and specialized high-tech ophthalmology equipment.

Dr. Cruz Vega specified that, as part of the 120-day strategy to recover health services. Ophthalmology Conferences have also been held in the states of Zacatecas and Chihuahua. In the first state, 122 people benefited, while in the second, 515 patients.

He assured that these actions place the IMSS as the only institution that has made outstanding progress in these surgical services.

The Ophthalmology Conference benefit the elderly population

He stressed that the Ophthalmology Conference benefits the elderly population. Which, with an intervention to eliminate cataracts, regain sight and thereby prevent blindness. Hip fractures, bumps and bruises are prevented.

“Their lives are changed because by walking with their“ guide ”they can already see, the operated eye is left covered from one day to the next. The next day the same ophthalmologist who operated on him reviews it and gives the go-ahead. The recommendations, the droplets that you have to use for a few days, but it changes your life, “he said.

He pointed out that the Surgical Days of the Directorate of Medical Benefits also collaborate in the backwardness of specialties such as Orthopedics and Traumatology and reconstructive surgery, among others.

Dr. Felipe Cruz Vega recognized the resolution and organizational capacity of the 35 OOAD and UMAE to resolve this lag. “Almost all the representations have shown a great level of organization and have been self-sufficient to begin to limit the delays generated by the pandemic of all specialties,” he concluded.

