Final Fantasy XIV expansion Endwalker arrives tomorrow and the game has already broken its user record in Early Access. Also, there is a big surprise from its director.

There is less and less time for the official launch of the expansion of Final Fantasy XIV, Endwalker. This update It will officially arrive tomorrow, December 7, and will have several news after what was the announcement of patch 6.0 of the game.

It’s not just about the addition of the patch, but also about early access to Endwalker, which is available from Friday. The same day, the game got a record in terms of the number of users. According to data provided by SteamDB, Final Fantasy XIV managed to reach a peak of 95,000 players on Sunday. Anyway, we have to wait for the final record, since we have to wait for the numbers tomorrow.

This number of players not only marks the record in the entire history of the game of Square enix, but it even doubles the previous one. The last one on record is in July this year, when the game managed to gather 67,000 users. Also, if we take into account that in June FFXIV had 40,000 simultaneous players, we can see that the game has more than double the influx in just 6 months.

However, not everything could be rosy. This first weekend there were problems both in waiting times and some inopportune disconnections. Anyway, due to the problems, Naoki Yoshida, producer and director of the game, promised that he will make up for it.

It’s a statement, Yoshida apologizes for the problems and offers seven days of free playtime to make up for it. “Considering that we are asking players to wait in queues for extremely long periods of time and that the current situation makes it difficult to play normally, we have decided that during the official launch of Endwalker on December 7th, we will grant 7 days of time game for all players who own the full version of the game and have an active subscription “.

It seems like a good trade-off for the semiconductor problems that make it difficult to get into the game. Even so, we will have to wait until tomorrow for the launch of Endwalker.

