Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will arrive on PC on December 16, and in this note we detail the minimum and recommended requirements.

Square enix announced the minimum and recommended requirements of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade in Pc: the acclaimed JRPG will arrive in a few days and will allow users to enjoy visuals that match the version of PS5, as long as they have the optimal equipment for it.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Minimum and Recommended Requirements on PC

Users of Pc who want to immerse themselves in the remake of Final Fantasy VII, one of the best installments of the JRPG saga of Square enix, they will have to have at least one processor Intel Core i5-3330, AMD FX-8350 or similar, in addition to 8 GB of RAM and not a few 100 GB of storage space (if it is through SSD, the loading of levels will be much faster than in HDD, as we detailed in this note). As a graph, you need a GeForce GTX 780, Radeon RX 480 with 3 GB VRAM or similar. A computer that meets these characteristics will be able to run the game at HD / FHD resolution and with low / medium visual details.

The most interesting is observed in the recommended requirements, which will allow running Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade with 4K resolution, 120 FPS and HDR, in addition to the highest graphic options similar (or better) to those seen in the version of Playstation 5. The video game asks for a processor Intel Core i7-3770, AMD Ryzen 3-3100 or higher, 12 GB of RAM and GeForce GTX 1080, Radeon RX 5700 with 8GB of VRAM or higher, plus 100GB of storage space.

We leave you the list of requirements below:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64 bits

Processor: Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD FX-8350

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 100 GB

DirectX: 12 or better

Graphics: GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64 bits

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3-3100

RAM: 12 GB

Storage: 100 GB

DirectX: 12 or better

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 with 8GB VRAM

