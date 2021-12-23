Currently with an exclusivity in the Epic Store we get the first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake along with the DLC that we could see on PS5.

Final Fantasy VII was and will be one of the great RPG that there will ever be, not only because of the love that many fans have for him, but it was a great technological leap and the one that set the foundations for future games. It was released in 1997 for the first console of PlayStation and it is not difficult to find a player who will tell you that for him or her it is his or her favorite video game and the best of the entire franchise Final fantasy.

For all this, Square did not hesitate to give all fans a remake announced at the past E3 of 2015, where an avalanche of fans shouted and jumped to celebrate. It was not until 2020 that we were able to enjoy what was once called only Final Fantasy VII Remake and it was exclusive to Playstation 4, now we have two versions improved to its predecessor, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade which includes an upgrade to its version of Playstation 4 and a DLC with Yuffie as the protagonist.

What seemed like an eternal exclusivity on the part of PlayStation It is over and now we can also enjoy this Intergrade version on PC, specifically from the Epic Store. In recent days we have been able to enjoy this version after completing the game for the first time on PlayStation 4 and we will tell you all the improvements that we have been able to find and we will talk about all the peculiarities in this port for PC, because yes, we already know that the Japanese They are not particularly fond of making these ports and some (NieR) have not turned out as well as we would have liked.

A long-awaited reunion

East remake will be divided into different parts, the total number of these parts is still unconfirmed, however, this first part will comprise the facts in which Cloud strife, a former member of SOLDIER, becomes a mercenary and arrives in Midgar. Cloud is hired by the extremist group Avalanche that seeks to destroy the Shinra company, since they are the cause of the death that is causing the planet little by little, by the use of the mako energy.

This story is taken some licenses And if you expected to see the same as in the original game, it will surely surprise you, having said that, a new contribution is the episode added in the form of DLC where the protagonist is the most intrepid ninja of Wutai, Yuffie kisaragi. This will get infiltrate midgar to get inside the Shinra company, to steal a supreme matter that they are manufacturing and thus achieve supreme power. If you played the original, this will surprise you, but as I said, this Final Fantasy VII Remake is full of surprises both for fans looking to relive a memory, as for new players or those looking for something alternative.

From a turn-based combat system to purer and tougher action, while in the main game we will have Cloud, Tifa, Barret or Aerith in our team and we will be able to control them all during combat by giving us a agile and dynamic combat, In this DLC our group will only be made up of two fighters, Yuffie and his partner Sonon who, unlike the main game, the latter we will not be able to control, although we can send him to do X action, but the most interesting and different thing is that they both have a power called synchronization, in which both ninjas will perform the same attack along with unbridled power. Another difference between the two fights is that, if Yuffie falls in combat, our partner Sonon will sacrifice himself to resurrect her, an action that does not quite fit so in the end it is difficult to find the right “game over” since we will always have a guardian angel for us.

Another addition in the INTERmission episode, is a minigame that we will also have in the PC version, an addictive and fun minigame called Fort Condor, in which we will have to form a team, and it will consist of conquering the territory of your opponent, the one who first manages to conquer all the areas will be the winner.

A good port, but with few configurations

We have played on a laptop with these characteristics Inter Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, GEFORCE RTX 2060 and the resolution that we have used has been 1080p and 60fps stable, on the other hand when we went to the resolution 4k fps suffered occasional dips.

If we have a more powerful PC, the game will give us the option to play it in 120 fps. Unfortunately, graphic options are limited: image resolution, textures and shadows, fps, the characters that we will see in the background, dynamic range, saturation and different types of brightness, as you will see, they are very basic options, almost like the ones we can see on the console.

We miss being able to control various options As the antialiasing or the motion blur which are already activated by default, it gives the impression that the version of Playstation 5, which, although it works well, falls short and this title could be squeezed much more and more being the flagship of the franchise Final fantasyHopefully over time they will want to add more options for the most demanding so that they can enjoy this title in an even better way.

This version has additional content that we can redeem once we open the game:

The star wars weapon exclusive to the DLC.

exclusive to the DLC. Different protections to equip our team: Midgar’s bracelet, Shinra’s bracelet and Don Corneo’s bracelet.

to equip our team: Midgar’s bracelet, Shinra’s bracelet and Don Corneo’s bracelet. Accessories : superstar belt, mako crystal and angelic earrings.

: superstar belt, mako crystal and angelic earrings. Invocations: Rubí, Chocobito and Cactilio.

The Unknown Journey Will Continue

In short, we are facing a good port, although it could be better, adding more settings. The game in its version of Playstation 4 It already looked great, although if it is true that some textures were terrible, all this has been improved a lot.

East Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade It is for all the fans who could not get hold of this because they do not have a PlayStation console or for fans who want to play this game in the best possible way, although of course, a medium PC in conditions is necessary and as I always recommend, look the specifications it asks for and the ones your PC has very well.

The bad? And also what has caused the most controversy? His price, since the game costs 79.99 euros, and it is okay that the DLC is included in the game, but even so it is a high price and more if we take into account that it was included in the subscription of Playstation plus and that it has currently been announced that finally if it will be possible to update to its version of Playstation 5, but … The price of freedom is high, right? Another detail that may not be to the liking of all PC gamers is its exclusivity with Epic, especially if we are used to having most of our games in the library of Steam.

If you could not enjoy this title until now, do not hesitate and relive the magic that once caught you or if you are a new player, enjoy this adventure, until the next part arrives, which promises to be a mystery.

