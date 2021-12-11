The arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC had been rumored for a long time. The title has remained exclusively for Sony since the time of its departure, but on numerous occasions it had been clarified that this was nothing more than a temporary exclusivity, so it would eventually reach other platforms.

Now, after last night’s The Game Awards gala, we are happy to finally announce that Final Fantasy VII Remake already has a release date on PC. What has been somewhat more surprising is that the Square-Enix RPG will arrive on PC exclusively for the Epic Games Store, since they will be the ones who distribute the title. You can see the trailer below.

This would be the release date of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC, and we would not have to wait long

According to information shared by the company, the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake will feature better textures, lighting, background environments, a new photography mode, and more. In addition to this, it will have support for 4K, HDR, XInput and DirectInput, new control methods such as keyboard and mouse and the possibility of reaching up to 120 images per second, having a screen and PC capable of it.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to PC this December 16, 2021, through the Epic Games Store.