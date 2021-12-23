While we only have a few days left to be able download the Games With Gold for this month of December 2021, thanks to the medium videogameschronicle We have learned that the user Billbill-Kun, known for other important leaks, would now have leaked the new Games With Gold of January 2022 that have not yet been officially revealed by Microsoft, although they should do so in the next few days. So now, even knowing that it is a leak, and we must treat it as such, then we are going to leave you with the supposed new Games With Gold of January 2022.

If this leak can be true, the new Games With Gold for January 2022 will be NeuroVoider, Aground, Radiant Silvergun and Space Invaders Infinity Gene. Also, whether these games are true or not, Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition will remain free until January 15. So without further ado, we leave you with the dates on which these new games would be available.

Aground (January 16 to February 16)

NeuroVoider (January 1 to January 31)

Radiant Silvergun (Jan 1 – Jan 15)

Space Invaders Infinity Gene (Jan 16-Jan 31)

