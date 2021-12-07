Up to six Xiaomi 12 looming on the horizon. The main ones are clear: Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X. These three are the models that have just been detected in the TENAA database, the world’s most popular certification system.

Under the code names 2201123C, 2201122C and 2112123AC, this trio of devices is closer than ever. Before December 28 we will get rid of doubts, according to the latest rumors. Anyway, thanks to these certifications we already know some of the fundamental differences between them. Let’s see them.

Xiaomi 12 Pro with 120W fast charge





The Xiaomi 12X, also known as Xiaomi 12 Mini, would be the smallest of the family, a terminal equipped with a processor Snapdragon 870 —The same one that mounts the Xiaomi 10s, for example. The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro models, however, would bet on the new first-generation Snapdragon 8.

Another difference is found in the type of fast charge. Apparently, the new Xiaomi 12 and the 12X model would have 67W fast charging. The Xiaomi 12 Pro model would take an important leap, betting on the 120W hyperload, the same as the Mi 10T Pro.





What about storage and RAM? Apparently, the Xiaomi 12X would have up to 256GB of storage and two configurations of 8 and GB of RAM, the first variant being the one that would debut in international markets, with the second only relegated to the Chinese market.

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro would bet on similar configurations of 128 and 256Gb of storage, and 8, 12 and up to 16GB of RAM, according to the latest rumors.

Three other Xiaomi 12, two “lite” and one “ultra”





However, there would still be another handful of devices to know. Apparently, the Xiaomi 12 Lite and 12 Lite Zoom would debut in March 2022 and would mount 6.55 ” AMOLED screens and 120Hz refresh rate, with curved edges and resolution and Snapdragon 778G or 780G chipsets (from the 700 series, in any case). These models, dressed with MIUI 13, triple cameras with a 64MP main sensor, would have a series of aesthetic differences similar to the Xiaomi CIVI.

The first would be destined for the Indian market and perhaps it would end up landing in Europe, as the different “lite” iterations of the Xiaomi 11 did, with special attention to the 11 Lite 5G NE. Its main chamber would be a ISOCELL GW3 manufactured by Samsung. On the other hand, the 12 Lite Zoom model would be an exclusive model for the Chinese market, with improvements in the camera modules.

But these mid-range, which would surely end up adopting a name under the POCO brand, would not be the only surprises. The sixth in discord, the replacement for the 11 Ultra, would still be to be seen: this would be the most powerful terminal in the family, equipped with unique upgrades and with, once again, rear screen. All possible characteristics of this model are unknown.