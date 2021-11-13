The new Suzuki S-Cross 2022 has been fully exposed. The appearance of some spy photos is the leak of the exterior design of the expected new generation of Suzuki SUV. A model that will be presented in just a few days. It will release design, technological equipment and bet on electrification.

In the last days Suzuki

has been signaling the imminent coming-out of a great novelty. Although at the global level it has not been specifically indicated what novelty it is, it is true that Juan López Frade himself, President of Suzuki Ibérica, assured at the time that this new model that will be introduced in just a few days is, basically , the new generation Suzuki S-Cross. A new generation that has been totally exposed.

Everything is ready for the presentation in society of the Suzuki S-Cross 2022. However, it is no longer necessary to wait to discover what the exterior design of the new S-Cross will look like. The appearance in the network of some very interesting spy photos leave the renewed Japanese SUV in the open.

The new Suzuki S-Cross 2022 has been leaked

Spy photos of the new Suzuki S-Cross 2022



Just take a quick look at the spy photos that have been released on the social network Instagram to realize the aesthetic changes that the S-Cross will undergo. It will have a new grill, headlights, bumpers and even exterior rear-view mirrors. It also has an ascending waist line towards the back.

The plastic fenders that protect the lower part of the body gain presence, which helps to enhance the feeling of robustness of an SUV that, in the Spanish market, goes somewhat unnoticed. By the way, we must not lose sight of the fog lights that, although they maintain practically the same position, the trim that surrounds them is new. All of these changes allow the S-Cross adapt to Suzuki’s new design philosophy.

We do not have the opportunity to enter the cabin. However, current information indicates that the interior will also undergo a major renovation. And it is that the Suzuki model must take a step forward in terms of connectivity, comfort, safety and automation.

The new generation of the Suzuki S-Cross will debut on November 25, 2021

Suzuki S-Cross 2022, an electrified SUV with 4×4 traction



The new S-Cross will continue to bet on electrification and, as would be expected, in its mechanical offer there will be versions with 4×4 drive, one of the hallmarks of Suzuki’s SUV range. The brand has barely revealed details. What’s more, the new generation has not been photographed during its development phase. This shows the manufacturer’s determination to avoid prying eyes on its models that have not yet been presented.

When will it be presented? Suzuki recently confirmed that the launch of its “last vehicle” will take place next November 25 at 10:00 a.m.. A world premiere that will be broadcast through the network. Therefore, its entry on the scene will coincide with the celebration of the Los Angeles Auto Show 2021. In any case, to see it in European dealerships you will have to wait until next Christmas.