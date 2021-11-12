Last spring an image of the new GR Corolla leaked, the top-of-the-range version of the Japanese brand’s compact. An image of the front with a more aggressive image, but without a trace of prototypes. Now, we can say that the Toyota GR Corolla really exists, in view of these leaks coming from Japan, specs included.

Toyota is one of those special brands that will surprise you at any time. Even though rumors had skyrocketed in the last year, not seeing a single prototype on the road or on some of the private test circuits, boded that the Toyota GR Corolla It would not see the light beyond the manufacturer’s workshops in Japan, a restricted area where not many have access.

The arrival of the exclusive GR Yaris opened the doors wide to a long-awaited sporty, top-of-the-line variant of the compact, as never before has been so desirable. So much so that the Japanese brand launched the Toyota Corolla GR-Sport trying to placate the masses, something that he didn’t really achieve because his model did not have the Gazoo Racing genes, which is what was expected. Until last spring, that a filtration revealed what was a test prototype of the Corolla with a sportier image, added to a series of details but of which there was no confirmation.

The new Toyota GR Corolla 2022, exposed from all angles in the leak

Exists! The Toyota GR Corolla will be a big novelty of 2022

Now, a new leak of the GR Corolla allows a look at the compact sports car from almost every angle, confirming the technical specifications as well. The leak, coming from the country of the rising sun, reveals the typical design of the sports brand, with a large grill occupying the front and similar to that of the GR Yaris, accompanied by vertical gills.

From behind, the natural aggressiveness of the GR Corolla is noticeable in the new bumper that contains a diffuser under a glossy black insert, two large diameter tailpipes at the ends, and some striking widenings of the front and rear axles, especially the latter. You can even see large brake discs, which means that a powerful team behind alloy wheels that, at least, will be of 18 inch diameter. The leak also reveals the Toyota Corolla’s top-of-the-range measurements.

Toyota GR Corolla 2022 dimensions Long 4,375 mm Width 1,810 mm High 1,450 mm Battle 2,640 mm

Leaked measurements of the new Toyota GR Corolla, pending confirmation by Toyota

And if we stick to the specs, the GR Corolla promises not to disappoint at all. The same engine three-cylinder 1.6-liter turbo of the GR Yaris is found in this model, although with an injection of extra power to reach the 300 hp and a maximum torque of 370 Nm. Be careful, because the model will have a change 6-speed manual and “GR-FOUR 4WD” all-wheel drive system of the younger brother. As a sample, one more button: the leak points to an empty weight of 1,340 kilograms, compared to 1,280 kilograms of the GR Yaris …