The new BMW i3 has been fully exposed in China. The new electric car that BMW will market in the Asian country borrows the brand name of the popular minivan available in Europe. The new i3 will be positioned in the Chinese range as the 100% electric alternative to the extended wheelbase BMW 3 Series.

In recent months we have had several opportunities to get closer to the development process of the new electric vehicle of Bmw. This very important manufacturer, one of the colossi of the European automotive industry, is determined to carry out an ambitious and global product offensive. An offensive in which fully electric mobility will be the protagonist. From distant and exotic China come some images that reveal his new proposal. The BMW i3.

Thus, the new BMW i3 2022 has been leaked. And before going into detail, we must bear in mind that this model is not related to the i3 that we can find in European dealerships. BMW has taken advantage of the fact that the i3 is not marketed in China to use that name in the model that will be the 100% electric alternative to the BMW 3 Series. In this way, BMW follows the line set by the new BMW i4 as well as the future i5 and i7.

The new BMW i3 has been leaked. This new 100% electric saloon will be marketed in China

Filtered the new BMW i3, the electric alternative to the BMW 3 Series



The new BMW electric saloon bursts onto the scene with the aim of captivating the Chinese public and, above all, cope with such relevant models as the Tesla Model 3. It is enough to take a quick look at the images that have emerged on the net to realize what are the distinctive features that the new i3 will sport and that will allow it to distance itself from the BMW 3 Series with a combustion engine.

At the front it presents a closed grille whose edge combines a chrome finish with the characteristic blue color of BMW electric models. It is also worth mentioning the design of the light clusters with LED technology and the shapes of the bumper. The rims are also specific and reveal a very aerodynamic design. And at the rear, in addition to some distinctive horizontally arranged pilots, we have a bumper in which a striking diffuser is integrated.

It is important to note that the leaked version is the eDrive35L. However, the i3 range in China will consist of two versions. One step above the model will be positioned eDrive40L that will offer superior benefits. The autonomy will exceed the barrier of 500 kilometers. However, we must bear in mind that the homologation cycle applied in the Chinese territory is much less demanding than the WLTP. Due to the weight that the battery brings to the set, the i3 exceeds two tons.

In the Chinese range of BMW the new i3 will be the electric alternative to the extended wheelbase BMW 3 Series

The measurements of the new BMW i3 2022

Measures BMW i3 2022 (China) Long 4,872 mm Width 1,846 mm High 1,481 mm Battle 2,966 mm

The new BMW i3 will arrive in Chinese dealerships in 2022

When will it hit the market? This leak shows that the new i3 is ready to experience its great debut in China. It cannot be ruled out that it occurs before the end of this year. In any case, we will have to wait until 2022 to see it in dealerships.

At this time, there are still many doubts about the possibility of this model being sold in Europe. Taking into account the roadmap that BMW is following in the Old Continent, a fully electric 3 Series is, a priori, a most attractive proposal. However, for the moment, we are facing a saloon destined for the Asian Giant.