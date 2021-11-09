Just a few days ago, the desired GTA IV Remastered was unexpectedly leaked, thus revealing its first details and the supposed release date. This long-awaited remaster would arrive a year after the possible launch of Red Dead Redemption Remastered which would be in development with an expected release for the end of 2022, as will happen with the GTA Trilogy, which will hit the market this November 11, 2021.

Although, it seems that Rockstar Games wants to go paving the way for the GTA 6 launch, releasing remasters of their classic titles ahead of the sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto. So GTA IV Remastered It could be one of the chosen ones, as the well-known user has revealed RalphsValve via Twitter, who “confirmed” the leak the other day, indicating that the release date of GTA IV Remastered would be scheduled for sometime in 2023. In addition, the GTA IV remaster would include Liberty City Episodes, reaching both old and new generation consoles and PC, where we would enjoy the single player mode hand in hand with Niko Bellic, but not online.

Has Bully 2 been canceled?

Grand Theft Auto IV had a rather serious story compared to other games in the series, but the problem is that it was losing interest as the supposedly emotional scenes were interspersed with the chaos of the open world. The story of the game takes place in Liberty City, a fictional city based heavily on the modern city of New York. The protagonist of the plot is Niko Bellic, a war veteran from Eastern Europe, who emigrated to the United States in search of the American dream promised by his cousin, and of course, he was quickly dragged into a criminal underworld.