Filtered features of the future Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

A new leak reveals impressive characteristics of the future Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, here we share all the information.

The next installment of Samsung Galaxy S is expected in early 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra It is one of the most striking Android smartphones, as it will arrive with new technologies, faster specifications and a renewed design according to the leaks.

The leak is a real photo of the device Galaxy S22 posted by Weibo, and the first thing we notice is a design very similar to the S21, but with a glossy, non-matte back.

Previously, the FCC certified the SM-S908U smartphone, which is the Galaxy S22 Ultra, along with an EJ-PS908 “stylus”, which corresponds to the next S Penas the model number does. does not match any product Samsung previous.

As for the interior, the future Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, test units with Android 12 were identified running on phones with 8GB and 10GB of RAM; Lower specs than 2021 models.

On the other hand, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will follow the design of a vertical triple camera in the upper left corner with the LED flash on the right.

Finally, the future Galaxy S22 Ultra could lose the letter U according to rumors, and be called S22 Note. But this has not been confirmed and we will have to wait until January or February 2022 to know the official version of this device.