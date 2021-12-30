Filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée passed away at 58 years of age

The entertainment world is in mourning after the sensitive death of Jean-Marc Vallée, renowned filmmaker and film director as Dallas Buyers Club Y Big Little Lies. Valley passed away at the age of 58 last weekend in his cabin on the outskirts of Quebec City, Canada. At the time of writing it is not one hundred percent clear what the cause of death was, but it is suspected that it could have been a heart attack.

Regarding this unfortunate news, one of its producer partners, Nathan Ross, stated the following for The Hollywood Reporter:

“Jean-Marc stood out for his creativity, authenticity and for trying to do things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, friendly guy. All of us who worked with him recognized his talent and vision. He was a friend, creative partner, and an older brother to me. The teacher will be deeply missed but it gives me comfort to know that his incredible style and impressive work that he shared with the world will carry on. “

As I said before, Valley He directed Dallas Buyers Club, winning film of the Oscar starring Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey. Additionally, the filmmaker also directed the first season of Big Little Lies with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz. This project earned him the Primetime Emmy Award beyond 2017.

Valley he was also about to work on a new series for HBO called Gorilla and the Bird, which would tell the story of a public lawyer who experiences a sudden psychotic attack. TO Valley He is survived by his two sons and three siblings.

Rest in peace, Jean-Marc Vallée.

Via: IGN