With the arrival of Black Friday, mobile phone operators are surprising us with crazy offers. For example, Orange offers discounts of up to 50% on mobiles or Smart TVs among other devices, Vodafone has interesting discounts of up to 200 euros on new smartphones and Movistar offers free mobiles, consoles or Smart TV with Fusion.
Savings of up to 240 euros
Euskaltel usually offers its different fiber and mobile packs for 29 euros per month during the first six months, but with the arrival of Black Friday some of the options improve conditions a little more if possible. On this occasion, the operator has decided to improve the pack Osoa Take Away 300 megabytes which has the following characteristics:
- 300 Mb fiber
- 2 mobile lines with unlimited calls and data
- Landline with calls to landlines and mobiles
- Euskaltel Leisure TV with more than 80 channels and 4K deco
- Free installation
The usual price of the Osoa Take Away pack is 59 euros, but with the active promotion for Black Friday, new customers will pay 19 euros per month for the first 6 months, which represents a total saving of 240 euros per year. The permanence that Euskaltel is asking for is 12 months, so for at least 6 months we will have to pay the full fee of 59 euros per month.
Pay attention to the fine print
Before deciding to contract this offer, we have to pay attention to the small print of Euskaltel. The second line that includes the Osoa Take Away pack is free but only for 2 years. To this detail is added that, after the first year, both lines (main and secondary) go from having unlimited data to having 30 GB to navigate. You also have to pay special attention to K-Help pack premium assistance coming enabled by default, since the first month is free but the following ones have a cost of 5 euros per month.
Sales also for customers
Euskaltel has not wanted to leave its current customers out of the Black Friday promotions. Those who have a service contracted with the Basque operator will be able to access discounts on smartphones Oppo A54 5G for 6 euros per month, the Samsung Galaxy A32 for 10 euros per month or the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for 13 euros per month. They all come with free unlimited data during the first three months.
But that’s not all, in the Euskaltel offer catalog we can also find offers on other types of devices such as the Xiaomi Mi Watch for 5 euros per month, a 43-inch LG Smart TV UHD for 14 euros per month or the electric scooter from Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S for 18 euros per month. Offers on multiple devices that we can take advantage of to advance Christmas gifts. All the offers mentioned above will be available until next November 30.