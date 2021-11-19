With the arrival of Black Friday, mobile phone operators are surprising us with crazy offers. For example, Orange offers discounts of up to 50% on mobiles or Smart TVs among other devices, Vodafone has interesting discounts of up to 200 euros on new smartphones and Movistar offers free mobiles, consoles or Smart TV with Fusion.

Savings of up to 240 euros

Euskaltel usually offers its different fiber and mobile packs for 29 euros per month during the first six months, but with the arrival of Black Friday some of the options improve conditions a little more if possible. On this occasion, the operator has decided to improve the pack Osoa Take Away 300 megabytes which has the following characteristics:

300 Mb fiber

2 mobile lines with unlimited calls and data

Landline with calls to landlines and mobiles

Euskaltel Leisure TV with more than 80 channels and 4K deco

Free installation

The usual price of the Osoa Take Away pack is 59 euros, but with the active promotion for Black Friday, new customers will pay 19 euros per month for the first 6 months, which represents a total saving of 240 euros per year. The permanence that Euskaltel is asking for is 12 months, so for at least 6 months we will have to pay the full fee of 59 euros per month.