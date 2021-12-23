The FIAT Uno, one of the iconic models of the popular Italian brand, is ready to go off the market. FIAT has decided to say goodbye to its small utility vehicle by selling a very interesting limited edition. The new FIAT Uno Ciao. A model that will put the finishing touch to your commercial journey in the Brazilian territory.

Years ago FIAT One it was discontinued in Europe. This affordable little utility vehicle has played a leading role in the modern history of the FIAT brand. Far from our borders, and more specifically in Brazil, it remains alive. However, and near his 40th birthday, he is ready to say goodbye to the market for good.

FIAT has decided to say goodbye to its well-known model. For this, it has created a striking limited edition that will put the finishing touch to its commercialization in the Brazilian territory. The new FIAT Uno Ciao It has been presented in society and brings with it very interesting novelties both in terms of design and equipment. The Italian manufacturer emphasizes that FIAT Uno production to end after 37 years.

FIAT Uno Ciao, a limited edition to say goodbye to the utility with almost 40 years of history

The keys to the new FIAT Uno Ciao



The limited edition Ciao gives the Uno a distinctive exterior finish. All units to be manufactured are painted exclusively in the color gray Cinza Silverstone. A color that contrasts with the roof, exterior mirror caps and rear spoiler in black.

The door handles are painted in the same color as the bodywork and on the sides you can see a sticker with the name Uno Ciao and the phrase “La storia di una leggenda”. A phrase that translates from Italian as “The story of a legend.” And if that was not enough, to all this we must add some 14-inch alloy wheels that sport a dark finish. By the way, the Uno badge has the colors of the flag of Italy.

Leaving aside the exterior, if we venture into the interior of the new Uno Ciao, we find ourselves surrounded by an environment in which a higher level of exclusivity is clearly breathed. The doors and the central strip that crosses the dashboard have light tones that combine with the dark details that are scattered throughout the cabin. In addition, on the dashboard there is also an identification plate with the number of the unit. The upholstery of the seats and armrests is specific to this edition.

The FIAT Uno Ciao has distinctive details on both the exterior and interior

The equipment of the new FIAT Uno Ciao



Another of the determining keys of the new Uno Ciao is, without a doubt, the complete standard equipment. It has, among other things, air conditioning, instrument panel with LCD screen, on-board computer, Bluetooth, USB connection, front airbags, electric windows, divided rear seats with folding backs.

How many units will be available? The production of the new FIAT Uno Ciao will be limited to 250 units. All examples are powered by a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine associated with a five-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.

The FIAT Uno has been manufactured in Brazil without interruption since August 1984 at the Polo Automotivo facilities in Betim (MG). It accumulates a total of 4,379,356 units produced.