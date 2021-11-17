FIAT will increase its commitment to the Tipo range by introducing a new body variant for the very interesting Cross version. The new FIAT Tipo Cross Station Wagon will be a reality. The compact family car of Italian origin will be “crossoverized” to face, among other models, the Ford Focus Active Sportbreak. We anticipate how its design and its main characteristics will be.

At the end of the turbulent year 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic, the long-awaited set-up of the FIAT Type range. The Italian manufacturer presented in society a facelift as a mid-cycle update that will allow the current generation to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead. A “facelift” loaded with important innovations in terms of design, technology and mechanics.

FIAT took advantage of the development of this update to give life to a new member of the Tipo family. Its about new FIAT Type Cross. The idea of ​​getting to see a compact ‘crossover’ with the FIAT badge it materialized. And the truth is that it makes all the sense in the world considering the unstoppable “SUV fever” that the automotive sector is suffering in Europe.

The FIAT Tipo Cross Station Wagon will have plastic bumpers to protect the lower part of the body.

FIAT Type Cross, the «crossoverization» of the Italian compact



The brand took the five-door FIAT Tipo as a starting point to create a model capable of facing such important rivals as the Ford Focus Active or the KIA XCeed. This formula is gaining popularity and is increasingly used by European manufacturers in case they cannot develop what we can define as a pure SUV.

The Type Cross is quickly recognizable. And it is decked out with a whole series of distinctive features. The grille is newly designed and extends under the headlights. In addition, the lower part of the body is now protected with plastic fenders. Some of them are finished in silver to simulate being made of aluminum. It also has roof rails.

Another of the determining keys to be able to offer that adventurous aspect is a new suspension calibration. An adjustment that translates into an increase in the free height of the body with respect to the ground by almost 4 centimeters. Now, the off-road pretensions are rather scarce since it is only available in front-wheel drive configuration. In any case, and based on the good acceptance that the new Type Cross is reaping, it was clear that, sooner or later, FIAT would launch to extend this formula to the family body variant.

The FIAT Type Cross is having a very good commercial acceptance

FIAT Tipo Cross Station Wagon, a rival for the Ford Focus Active Sportbreak



Throughout the development process of the mid-cycle update of this generation of the Tipo range, we already pointed out the more than real possibility that the brand would dare to bring the Cross version to the offer of the FIAT Tipo Station Wagon. That is, to the most practical and familiar model. Even some hunted prototypes hinted that the project was underway.

It has been a few months since the new Type range began its commercial journey in Spain. That is why the recent sighting of an enigmatic prototype of the Type Station Wagon has set off all the alarms. Considering that development of the new Tipo Station Wagon is now complete, what could FIAT be testing about the estate car? It is enough to make a quick analysis of these spy photos to realize that we are facing the “crossoverization” of the Italian family compact.

The FIAT Type Cross Station Wagon will be a reality. From the information available, the five-door hatchback model and the mentioned spy photos, the recreation that heads this article has been created. A recreation that allows us to overtake what will be the design of the new Tipo Cross Station Wagon.

The development process of the new FIAT Tipo Cross Station Wagon is underway

FIAT and its new adventurous-looking family car



On an aesthetic level, as might be expected, there will be no big surprises. FIAT designers will emulate the design process of the Type Cross but, in this case, on the estate variant. The plastic fenders, roof rails and the raised suspension, will make an appearance again.

Regarding the mechanical section, the demanding emission regulations of the European Union represent a burden to take certain “licenses”. That is why, in this aspect, there will be no news either. The new Tipo Cross Station Wagon will be available alongside a 100 hp 1.0 T3 gasoline engine as well as with a 95 HP 1.3 Multijet diesel engine and a 130 hp 1.6 Multijet diesel engine. All blocks will be associated with a manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.

When will it hit the market? Considering the “state” in which the prototype hunted just a few days ago was, it is to be expected that the new Type Cross Station Wagon will be in a position to begin its assault on European dealerships in the first half of 2022.