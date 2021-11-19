FH5 had the biggest first week in Xbox history

Forza Horizon 5 is currently considered one of the best games of the year. Even before its official launch on November 9, it already had more than a million copies sold. Now, it was recently revealed that this installment had the first “biggest” week in Xbox and Game Pass history.

Through the official account of the series on Twitter, it has been revealed that more than 10 million players enjoyed this title in its first week on the market. Xbox does not specify how many of these people bought the game, and how many downloaded it through Game Pass.

Thank you to the more than 10M # ForzaHorizon5 fans for the biggest first week in @Xbox history and @XboxGamePass EVER. GG! pic.twitter.com/WXZawEvBkO – Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) November 19, 2021

With this, Forza Horizon 5 has won the hearts of the players, who already position it as one of the best experiences of 2021. In this way, the absence of this title in the Game of the Year category in The Game Awards has caused some outrage from the public, and here you can learn more about the respect.

Editor’s Note:

Forza Horizon 5 it’s a great game, and it’s good to see that people have accepted it at this level. Considering the popularity of Halo, it will be interesting to see if Infinite manages to reach similar numbers next month, especially considering that the multiplayer section is already available for free, and people are liking it so far.

Via: Forza Horizon