Mattia Binotto has spoken about the hypothetical team orders that could emerge in 2022 if Ferrari confirms its expectations and returns to fight for the victories. A methodology reminiscent of years ago.

When Charles Leclerc arrived at Ferrari in 2019, the young Monegasque had to face an experienced Sebastian Vettel, who led the Scuderia since his arrival in 2015.

At that time, Mattia binotto made it clear that it would be the results on the track that would determine which of the two drivers would have preference if necessary.

“We will not have a policy, number one or number two”

The following year, a strengthened Charles Leclerc took over the command of Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel gave way to Carlos Sainz, who in 2021 has challenged the supremacy of the theoretical leader of the ranks and has even surpassed him in points at the end of the season.

«When we signed with Carlos, the objective was to have two riders who were good runners, consistent and capable of scoring points for the team and this is what we got this season, “said Mattia Binotto about the Spaniard.

“Being his first season with Ferrari, it was not simple and obvious. But I think he is a good apprentice, because he has shown a lot during the season, he has improved. And somehow I think the end of the season was the best part, “reiterates the director of Ferrari.

Team orders

But it is true that 2021 has been a kind season for Ferrari, as the team has not played a lot and that has made it easier for the relationship between Sainz and Leclerc to take hold. But what will happen if in 2022 the Italian team returns to the top positions?

«As we have often said, the track is the one that will decide. The priority is always the team, but if they can compete for an important position in the championship, it will be the track that will tell who is ahead, ”says Binotto, as he did in 2019 and 2020 with Vettel in the team.

Loading tweet …

1475829178519990273

“Sometimes I think it’s not just about the talent or the ability of the driver. There may be bad luck and damage or reliability issues. So I don’t think we need, and we certainly We won’t have a policy, number one or number two. We will simply discuss it based on track positions whenever the moment is right, ”he says.

Leclerc has been criticized for his one-season performance in which Carlos Sainz He has overtaken him in the general classification, but Mattia Binotto praises the progress made by the Monegasque this year.

Ferrari’s real goal for 2022 that may disappoint the tifosi Read news

“I have to say that I am very happy to see the progress that Charles has made this season. You have learned how to handle tires, race situations and pace. So I am very happy with the progress he has made, ”he explains.

“We must not forget that there are a couple of examples, which are Monaco (he could not participate after getting pole) and Budapest (he was the victim of a multiple accident), where he had bad luck and did not score. It’s hard to say where he would have ended up, but maybe he lost at least 40 points », Binotto ends.

Time will dictate judgment, but certainly both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have forged a strong personal and professional relationship that everyone at Ferrari hopes will not break down in the face of a hypothetical title dispute.