One of the best drivers of the century turns 40 while contesting his 18th season in Formula 1. Despite his age, Fernando Alonso claims to feel fit and young, both physically and mentally.

When Fernando Alonso began the 2021 Formula 1 season, many doubts appeared about his current ability to compete at the best level in the premier class. The results did not come and Esteban Ocon was faster and more consistent than the two-time champion, who had never experienced a similar situation before.

However, the Asturian pilot has been overcoming the difficulties presented by his return to the Formula 1 after two seasons away from it: a day and a half preseason, new aerodynamic regulations, new tires … all of this has finally been left behind and Fernando Alonso has once again performed at the highest level, offering brilliant performances at times and consistently at all times.

With all this behind him, Fernando Alonso turns 40 this Thursday, July 29, as he prepares to contest the eleventh race of the 2021 season with Alpine on the circuit that saw him win for the first time in Formula 1: the Hungaroring.

“I’m super fit and 200%”says Alonso. It’s another number. I’ll have some cake. Other than that, it will be a very normal weekend. I feel like I’m 25. Any number I say on my passport is not what I feel.

To the double victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the triumph in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the World Endurance Championship achieved recently, Fernando Alonso has 18 seasons in the premier class in which he already has 322 Grands Prix, 32 victories, 22 pole positions, 23 fastest laps, 97 podiums and 1925 points achieved with five different teams: Minardi, Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and Alpine.

Is the end of Fernando Alonso near? At the moment, it does not seem so, because the Asturian will continue with Alpine F1 in 2022 and his best moment seems to be still far away. May it last for many more years.