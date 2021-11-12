In recent years we have seen a drift in the video game industry towards the so-called “games as a service”, thanks to several successes such as Rainbow Six: Siege, Destiny 1 and 2 or Overwatch, to give a few examples. This has made companies rethink developing games of this type, leaving aside the classic single-player installments. One of the many companies that is making the change towards this type of game is Ubisoft, since it seems that Far Cry 7 could end up as a service game, just like Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

This news comes from the web Gamesbeat, where we can see that in a publication where it is explained to us the departure of the executive director of the franchise, Dan Hay, and that this could be related to the change of direction that Ubisoft would like to give the franchise with Far Cry 7, taking it to the realm of games as a service, just as it will with Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

We have already seen more studios wanting to repeat the success of games as a service in titles like Marvel’s Avengers, and the truth is that if the approach is not correct, the disaster can be horrible. Let’s hope Ubisoft takes note of what its users want (and what they don’t want), and rethink this change of course for real, since both Far Cry What Assassin’s creed They are franchises that need radical changes, but we do not know for sure if this is the right one. Time will tell.