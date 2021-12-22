Without a doubt, Far Cry 6 has been one of the most successful Ubisoft launches during this 2021, although it also has its detractors, who think that it is time to renew the mechanics that have been used since the 3rd installment. Even with these complaints, Ubisoft has made this installment sell a real outrage, and it seems that the title will continue to have more and more content over time. For example, today Far Cry 6 adds several free missions with actor Danny Trejo as a partner.

The French company has announced the launch of these missions with a brief trailer where we see the well-known actor as our partner, fighting against the armed forces of the dictator Castillo, something that, honestly, we did not expect to experience when this 6th installment was announced.

In addition, we can unlock various vehicles that will help us (such as a motorcycle, with a sidecar / gatling), Trejo’s autendo and several other things that, without being a huge thing, add some incentive for us to complete these missions. Far Cry 6 is now available to buy on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC.