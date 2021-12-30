It is quite common that while browsing social networks we can occasionally find drawings, designs or creations made by fans, which do not always have a high quality given the resources or time invested in them.

This is not the case that we are about to show you, but rather, quite the opposite, since, browsing Facebook, we find ourselves with a curious case of crossover.

This design was developed by a fan of the saga of sailor Moon, but this time we think he let his imagination take the reins of the road, and drew up an ingenious digital model, of what Usagi would look like wearing clothes from one of the films. Star wars.

That’s right, it’s about the always beautiful sailor scout, the owner of the silver crystal, which in these regions is better known in Latin America as Serena tsukino.

They show us the student who we constantly saw dressed in unthinkable ways, even changing her haircut or personal arrangement, with various incredible outfits thanks to the feather that Luna gave her in the first episodes of the series.

That is the case that we suppose, used the creative artist who created this image, since it is not common to find styles so out of the ordinary of our beloved moon warrior.

We know that both sagas have large fan ranks, so we hope you like this well crafted crossover.

In the image, we see that he uses a style more of the type of King Palpatine, who called herself King Skywalker from the Star Wars saga, wearing the unmistakable look adapted to Serena.

With baggy pants in a navy blue tone, a blue blouse under a long white loom that she uses to below the knees, her unique and fluffier blonde pigtails, gloves so long that they reach up to the elbows made with pink ribbons and her special lightsaber with the lunar-like handle as she is used to, we look at her spectacularly.

Regrettably we could not find the responsible artist of this great illustration, but we hope to know more about him, since his work seems great to us.