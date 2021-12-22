With the return of Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, a fan art imagines Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen, and he’s spectacularly good.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen the return of Andrew Garfield as the nethead hero. And despite the fact that many described the actor as the least fortunate Spider-Man, surprisingly the internet has exploded demanding to see him again wearing the spider-suit. The support has been such that a fan art imagines Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen next to Garfield’s Peter Parker.

Also, under the hashtag # MakeTASM3 (Make The Amazin Spider-Man 3) a social media campaign has grown that seems as powerful as the one made possible by Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was known as #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Other successful experiences were #SaveLucifer, which got Netflix to host the Lucifer series for the final three seasons. And of course, we cannot fail to mention #SaveDaredevil, which as seen also in Spider-Man: No Way Home, was very successful.

Without further ado, take a look at the fan art of Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen created by Spanish concept artist Pablo Yllera, known as @ carpaa2011:

The Spider-Gen origin story awaits you in our online store with:

Marvel Verse: Spider-Gwen

Find out what happens when the beautiful and popular “girl next door” is bitten by a genetically altered spider!

In the universe of Earth-65, Gwen Stacy is an outstanding student at Midtown High School. She is very popular and the drummer of the band “Las Mary Janes”. However, her life changes after being bitten by a spider with genetic alterations that give it arachnid powers and abilities … Does that sound familiar? Wait until you know the rest of his amazing and fast-paced story!

Find in this edition the moments that shaped the personality of a heroine who won the hearts of a new generation of Spider-Man fans, who made her one of the spoiled characters in Spider-Verse.

This edition compiles: Edge of Spider-Verse # 2 (2014) and Spider-Gwen # 1- 6 (2015).

