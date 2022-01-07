The title has been one of the most prominent in Star Wars in recent years.

The trajectory of Star Wars within Electronic Arts is not that it has been a bed of roses. For starters, Battlefront games didn’t end up being liked for one reason or another, while cancellations of titles like Star Wars 1313 did not sit well with the community. However, how much everything seemed lost, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came from Respawn Entertainment as the greatest success of the company since developing games for the brand.

In this way, the title, which is set between Episodes III and IV, puts us in control of the Padawan Cal Kestis, who is played by Cameron Monaghan, who will have to deal with the consequences of Order 66 by being one of the last jedi in the galaxy. The title reached so much that there have been few who asked for a sequel, which, as such, has not been announcedAlthough it may not take long to see it according to Jeff Grubb.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 would be presented before E3 2022 according to Jeff Grubb

The well-known journalist, who doesn’t hold his tongue when talking about future releases, has spoken on his show, Grubbsnax, about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, revealing that the title would be announced before E3 2022. In fact, he adds that it could launch this year or leave early next year. However, the pump comes in the form of a possible announcement to be made before June of this year.

Put in the situation, you have to take this information with pinching until official confirmation, since, until then, it is no more than a mere rumor. In fact, Respawn Entertainment is currently immersed and focused on Apex Legends, this being one of the greatest successes of the American company.

It remains to be seen if with this project in hand the studio has time to develop the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, since, despite everything, interest has always been shown to continue exploiting this universe. In fact, last year Several job openings came up for a Star Wars title, to which we must add others for a single player adventure.

We will see if it ends up being fulfilled, although, until that day arrives, remember that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is currently available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia..

