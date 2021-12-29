The multiplayer game known as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout continues to be a hit for Devolver Digital and Mediatonic. It was a surprise hit in 2020 thanks to its gameplay, which attracted many fans and players through recommendations from friends and Twitch streamers. The game has also seen many collaborations in the form of costumes, with properties such as Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Sonic the Hedgehog, and many others.

Fall Guys has been incredibly successful on PS4, in part thanks to it being a free PS Plus game at launch. Fall Guys even managed to set a new world record as the most downloaded PS Plus title while it was available. It now appears that the game will continue its success on another PlayStation platform, as some recent updates indicate that Fall Guys is coming to Sony’s next-gen console, PlayStation 5.

This discovery was made by the Twitter account @PlayStationSize, where they keep a record of the games that reach the PlayStation consoles, as well as the space they will occupy. The account discovered that a new Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout beta was added to the PS5 database, with a miniature of the game bearing the beta’s name.

Like other PS4 titles, Fall Guys can be played on the PS5 via backward compatibility, which takes advantage of the console’s Game Boost feature. However, this discovery indicates that it will be native to the PS5, so this game will be able to benefit from the additional improvements that the console offers. The account also notes that the Beta version will not be open to the public, so the native PS5 version may arrive sooner rather than later.

The game is currently on PS4 and PC, along with the Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions for Fall Guys due out next year. The possibility that Fall Guys now have a version for PS5 is possibly one of the reasons why other versions of the game were delayed until 2022, as the developers were implementing crossplay functions for all versions of the game. Crossplay itself has been a feature that developers have wanted to include since Fall Guys launched, so fans will likely be able to play against anyone regardless of their console at some point.