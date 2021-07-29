For the Spanish Academy, the use of the “e”, as a way to cancel the predominant masculine gender in the sentences for the plural of a population, is not necessary for this.

Given that the governing institution has not given rules and regulations for this, it cannot be taken as a formal resource. Such is the case of a student in Argentina who wanted to apply this form of language in an exam and this did not result in a good grade.

The student named Jessica Chang in an entrance exam to the National School of Buenos Aires his grade was failing and he shared this result on his social networks, since this result was linked to his way of writing, in inclusive language.

“Jessica” thought that it was not incorrect to use this way of expressing herself, but the teacher did not consider her wording correct and she failed it without taking into account the argumentation of the answers.

The image shared by Chang reads: The Battle of Caseres was an event that decided the future of the governance of the nascent country. The main reason for the quilombe was the woman’s fault.

The teacher marked all the words that had the letter “e” to change the gender that the article gives to each of the nouns, such as “I battle”. For those who supported Chang’s exam through social networks, the student can be discriminated against.

Although if it had been badly written with the traditional forms, would it have accredited the exam?

All this ended with a response from El Colegio Nacional de Buenos Aires rejecting the existence of that student and the aforementioned teacher. Despite the social media challenge, a layer was raised regarding the way we value language and its forms.