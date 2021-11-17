Unfortunately, the average reader does not read to learn or reflect. Read to confirm your illusions. Hear only what you want to hear. Which means that doing an “objective” analysis of a cryptocurrency is a dangerous field. The safest thing is that more than one will be offended. Apparently, the work of the columnist should only be a faithful echo of the official narrative. Otherwise, you are part of a conspiracy. It turns out that independent opinion is now a crime. We are talking about Shiba Inu. But let’s be honest. The good, the ugly and the bad. And whoever is offended by an opinion, well, let him be content alone.

I recently wrote an article about Shiba Inu. I mentioned the similarities between Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Also talk about their similarities. Additionally, I speculated on the possible reasons for its recent popularity. Qualify it as a meme coin. And, in a way, I suggested that despite not having fundamentals, it could represent a fantastic opportunity for a short-term investment. I mentioned the word “garbage” several times. But “junk” in the financial sense, as in the English translation of “junk.” For example, “I bought a junk bond.” Junk: High risk, volatile, without strong fundamentals, but with high returns. Here is the link to that article.

This article is kind of Volume 2 of that previous article. And it is, in a sense, a response to all the angry messages I received from the Shibu Inu advocates. The funny thing is that I like Shiba Inu. In fact, I am an early investor in the project. And I haven’t sold anything yet. Of course I find it a joke. And I know it is a purely speculative asset without strong fundamentals. Its price rises, because it is fashionable in a highly irrational market. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make money from it. I recognize it. I am not a nun. I’m here for the money. I plead guilty, Your Honor.

Here is an email from a reader in reaction to my article on Shiba Inu:

“FUD generator. Before talking about a “meme coin” inform yourself a little, surely you are one of the first that he has in his portfolio, garbage will you be, who pay you to say nonsense. Greetings champion ”.

I admit that the mail made me laugh. Of course I have Shiba in my portfolio. I thought I wrote an article saying that it is not bad to invest in Shiba even being somewhat conservative. Definitely, one is responsible for what he writes, but is not responsible for what the other understands.

What is my interpretation of the Shiba Inu phenomenon? Shiba Inu is a consequence of the Dogecoin phenomenon. It is a Dogecoin clone. Rather, Dogecoin 2.0. It could be said that it is the number 2 of the meme coin sector. Here I use “meme coin” not as an offense. He used that term because I don’t know of a more politically correct one. Now Shiba Inu is family of Dogecoin. And your popularity is tied to the popularity of your industry. On the other hand, Shiba Inu is a newer project. In other words, it is a project for those who were late with the dogecoin boom. That means Shiba Inu is the new hope for an industry that has performed miraculously in the past.

Dogecoin is a somewhat chaotic project. It is essentially powered by a group of celebrities with Elon Musk at the helm. In the case of Shiba Inu, there seems to be more grassroots movement. Shibu Inu pretends to have an army of activists. This is the promise. I mean, Shiba Inu is like Dogecoin, but better. Here, of course, I am not talking about White Paper or official speech. We well know that one thing is what is officially said, and another very different thing is reality.

Frankly, to say that Shibu Inu is an essentially speculative meme coin, without strong fundamentals, but a great short-term opportunity is not to generate FUD. To say that it is a risky asset due to its high volatility is not to generate FUD. It is simply statistics. Saying it is a junk coin is not the end of the world. An asset that is so short-lived is more promise than reality at the fundamental level. Obviously the current price is not a reflection of its fundamentals. And it is very likely that the fall is astronomical. Why? Because of volatility. AND because not everything is successful in this life. There are projects that fail.

I am a simple opinion writer. I’m wrong like anyone. My intention is to inspire reflection so that my readers will be better investors. There is no reason for my opinions to offend anyone. I always seek to take the most controversial side because we already know the official narrative. But, at the end of the day, they are opinions. The different is not a threat. It is just another angle. Another point of view. Be careful, a reporter is not the same as an opinion writer.

To invest in something you don’t have to become a radical. We can invest with reservations. We can invest by weighing the risks. In other words, we can invest in Shiba Inu without idealizing. Do I think it is a junk asset? Frankly? Yes. In my opinion, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are nonsense. Crazy. Now this is a crazy market. And the “crazy things” in this market can be very profitable.

I bought Shiba Inu months ago for next to nothing. In other words, risk very little. If I sell now, it can give me a luxury. Suddenly, I bought another motorcycle or a new bicycle. As simple as that. In my book It all comes down to this. Risk, opportunity and quality of life. Do I think the Shiba Inu project is the best in the world? No. Do I think it is a purely speculative asset? Yes. I think no one should buy it? Not necessarily. However, its risks must be taken into account.

The Internet is not the most sincere place in the world. In social networks, you lie left and right. This is the importance of complete analyzes. The negative, the positive and the contradictory. Talking about the negative does not mean that one is on George Soros’ payroll. All you want is to cover a topic as objectively as possible. It is impossible to please everyone. And we will always offend someone. But that’s the job. Fading fashion or millionaire business? In my super personal and subjective opinion, it is a fad and crazy that can be turned into a millionaire business.