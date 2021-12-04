According to CNN, Facebook It sold ads to brands that promote “anti-vaccine messages, which compare Covid-19 to Nazi Germany and cast doubt on the outcome of the 2020 United States elections,” and thereby promote political violence.

Since the revelation of the project “The Facebook Files” and the testimony of Frances Haugen, there are doubts about the security that Facebook implements on the platform.

Frances Haugen assured that Facebook optimizes content that generates discussion, even if it is hateful, divisive and polarizing, since it is easier for people to react; Research dictates that the more the emotion of anger exists, the more participation and consumption.

“What I saw on Facebook over and over again was that there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook, and Facebook repeatedly chose to optimize its own interests, such as making more money.” Frances Haugen commented in the interview with Scott Pelly.

The brands involved in the promotion

The Facebook page called “Ride the Red Wave” earlier this year ran ads for a T-shirt that read, “Make Hanging Traitors Great Again,” and with it, Zuckerberg’s big company has made $ 280,000, according to CNN.

Although the page has less than 10,000 thousand followers with the payment to Facebook they have reached millions of Americans.

The other page called “Next Level Goods” has spent $ 500,000 on Facebook ads since 2019 and has been in charge of advertising anti-vaccine shirts. According to CNN, the ad was seen in Texas, Florida and California.

However, en June 2021, Facebook made the last update to its actions page to combat hate, where it boasted of its commitment to ensure that all users of its platforms were safe and informed. In his report he stated that in In recent years, the number of people who work in security and protection tripled, to more than 35 thousand.

