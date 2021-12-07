Facebook Gaming wants to further connect video game content creators and their viewers con the PAC-MAN COMMUNITY, which se you can play alone or in multiplayer with up to four people and even create mazes, find out more in this note!

Since 2020, Facebook Gaming is a service within the application of Facebook which tries to group everything related to games, but more than anything it focuses on live broadcasts of games. Today this service has two new functions: Play With Streamer and Facebook Interactives. Both will facilitate interaction between content creators or streamers and their fans, they will be able to play together and give viewers more ways to get involved in the streams. All this will be able to be tested from today with the PAC-MAN COMMUNITY, exclusively for Facebook Gaming.

The classic and successful game PAC-MAN It is over 40 years old and does not go out of style. Although this game was renewed and had many versions, the general idea that when PAC-MAN Try to catch colored ghosts remained. Now with Facebook Gaming, is born PAC-MAN COMMUNITY, developed by Genvid in collaboration with the Japanese company BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment you have all the rights to the franchise.

With the new function Play With Streamer, the content creators at Facebook Gaming They will be able to invite their followers directly from their live stream to join the broadcast, whether to play together or simply to watch.

When using this function with PAC-MAN COMMUNITYYou can play alone or in multiplayer mode in groups of up to four people, where you will be able to play in real time with the other members of the team to complete each maze and, in turn, compete with them. Although the game has built-in mazes, players will be able to create their own levels and challenges through the maze creation tool, where they will have the ability to innovate with shapes, colors, shapes, styles, and all kinds of artistic designs.

On the other hand, the function of Facebook Interactives It allows you not only to participate in the live broadcasts while watching the stream, but it also lets content creators stream while they play. There is a tab with the name Watch that, in the case of playing PAC-MAN COMMUNITY, the mazes will become three-dimensional and can be broadcast live.

In these streams, viewers will be able to interact directly with the video player to choose who to support: the ghosts or PAC-MAN. In the beta version, a feature will be implemented where viewers will be able to interact during the streamers’ broadcasts to unlock some elements of the maze creation tool. In the future, Facebook Interactives It could include trivia questions, audience polls, and even more live games.

