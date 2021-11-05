Facebook has introduced a new function, with which to skip the Apple commission.

Apple and Facebook are not exactly “friendly” companies. While Apple has always fought for user privacy, Facebook has gone in the opposite direction, using user data to show targeted advertising.

The novelties introduced by Apple such as privacy labels of the apps or the option to prevent apps from tracking you did not like Facebook, and it seems that the company wants to take a little revenge.

Facebook, or Meta, has come up with a tool called “Subscriptions,” which allows content creators to receive a monthly fee from their fans, somewhat similar to Patreon. And Mark Zuckerberg’s company has introduced a “promotional link” in the Facebook application for iOS that will allow Facebook users subscribe to your favorite content creators without using Apple’s in-app purchase system.

New feature for content creators, which skips Apple’s commission

Zuckerberg himself has said that Facebook wants to unlock “opportunities for creators to make more money” as it builds the “metaverse,” and has directly attacked Apple by claiming that “The 30% fees that Apple assumes in transactions make it more difficult to do so”.

To see if this system does not violate Apple regulations. Remember that Apple does not allow links or external payment systems in purchases within the application. At least for the moment, as both Europe and the US are investigating this behavior.

This is the first alternative to the payment system within the Apple app

Facebook thinks there should be no problem, a company spokesperson told The Verge that Facebook believes that the approach offered “has always been allowed on iOS”. We’ll see if Apple thinks the same when this Facebook novelty launches early next year.

