Fabio Quartararo is the new MotoGP champion. The Frenchman has had a brilliant 2021 season to achieve the title at the controls of the Yamaha M1. Despite the normal success achieved, the ‘Devil’ have a great concern in mind and it is, above all, the performance of your motorcycle. The overwhelming end of the year for Ducati is intimidating and apparently in the Jerez test, the Italian brand is in a position to improve its performance even further. For this reason, Quartararo warns that until he sees the progress of Yamaha he will not sign a new contract with the signature of the fingerboard.

The world champion ended the IRTA test disappointed MotoGP, both due to the pace of the Ducati and the lack of new parts on his Yamaha. In fact, Quartararo showed that the bike was practically identical to the one tested at Misano in September, reflecting his desire for more new parts. In the meantime, Yamaha is not only working on evolving its M1, but on shielding the new champion and getting Quartararo renewed for 2023. A new contract that the champion will not sign before seeing what Yamaha can do.

«I think it’s still early. I don’t want to sign anything before Malaysia. I want to see the evolution of our motorcycle first. I think it is a normal thought. I don’t think it’s logical to sign for 2023 without having started the 2020 season. I think I know where my value is. Because, I’ll wait a bit to see how Yamaha positions itself as a teamAbove all, I want to stop and see the evolution or not of the new bike. I’m asking for certain things and if I see that they give me what I ask or at least they try and there is an improvement, it will be good»Has assured Fabio Quartararo.