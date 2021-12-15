F-Sim | Space Shuttle 2, the new game from SkyTale Studios, arrives for iOS and Android with a great combination of graphics and a very good aviation experience. Everything you need to know about the game in this note!

Passengers, we ask that you fasten your seat belts because this flight is about to begin. And is that the arrival of F-Sim | Space Shuttle 2 marks a path more than interesting for fans of aviation. After what was his first great title, F-Sim | Space Shuttle, SkyTale Studios decided to release the second version of the game. Space Shuttle 2 combines a completely realistic flight simulation with fun 2-in-1 gameplay! and comes for iOS and Android.

This game had its first installment in 2012, which laid the foundations for learning to fly and land in the best way. Now, 9 years later, the second installment of the title arrives with a custom rendering engine, to enjoy more of the views offered by Space Shuttle 2. This game surpasses its first version both visually with its console graphics, and in a more realistic gameplay.

Regarding what is the gameplay, Space Shuttle 2 will help you to be better and better, indicating the mistakes you have made. Landing will not be an easy task, as we are in command of an Orbiter, a 200,000 pound unpowered glider with which we will have only 1 attempt to land it properly.

This flight simulator is extremely realistic, to the point that we will have to deal with wind conditions, system failures and night approaches. In addition, from SkyTale Studios they assure that they are working on an atmospheric re-entry system for when the orbiter leaves the planet.

On the other hand, it does not matter if you are a beginner taking your first steps as a pilot or a professional aviator. F-Sim | Space Shuttle 2 can be played with rudder aids, speed brakes and parachute. This, in addition to the landing lines, facilitate the first interactions with the game. It should be noted that all this can be deactivated, by taking out the autopilot and controlling it manually.

When it comes to playability, this game has different options. On the one hand, you can choose between using the analogs on your screen, as well as tilting the device to generate movement. If you want, you can also try it with a gamepad, here is a very interesting one if you think about buying them.

Space Shuttle 2 is available for both Android What ios. While there is no paid content, The game itself costs $ 5.65. Undoubtedly an option that is worth trying. If you want more information, you can visit their website.

Share it with whoever you want