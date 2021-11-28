Eye contact: secrets and curiosities

Do you think that the look does not matter when speaking? We present you 7 curiosities of eye contact that could make you change your mind about it.

Gestural communication makes up around 55% of the communicative experience. In this sense, what you do with your hands, face and body is more important than what you say explicitly with your mouth. We all value eye contact as a key piece of a dialogue, but to what extent does it affect our interlocutor or reveal things about ourselves?

In the following lines we answer this question, and we do so based on the studies of experts in this area. We choose curiosities and secrets of eye contact, some of which will surprise you. If you think that your gaze does not have much importance, then prepare to change your mind with what you will soon discover.

Making eye contact is something that for most people is done automatically. While communicating, don’t think about increasing or reducing eye contact, you only do it naturally to accompany the words.

This of course is an everyday conversation. When you’re flirting, speaking in front of a large number of people, or at a job interview, you do consciously alter their features. Researchers agree that eye contact modulates the activity of structures in the social network of the brain.

In this way, the way we use it can reveal our intentions and create certain reactions in others. Let’s see some curiosities of eye contact that will teach you that, indeed, a look says more than a thousand words.

1. You can stop others from lying to us

In its fair measure, persistent eye contact can prevent another person from lying to us on a regular basis.

According to a study published in Consciousness and Cognition In 2018, looking directly into the eyes can reduce the dishonest behavior of our interlocutor. This could explain why most people prefer to avoid eye contact when telling a lie.

During police interrogations it is very important that the suspect makes eye contact so that his answers are as honest as possible (along with other techniques). This can be used in everyday life, such as in job interviews or in conversations with friends, family or with your partner.

2. It is an indicator of our self-esteem

This is assured by a study published in Self and Identity in 2011. The researchers found that people with higher self-esteem make longer eye contact, while those with a lower self-perception tend to interrupt it more frequently.

Self-esteem is the perception that a person has about himself. Someone with low self-esteem is frequently afraid of being judged, mistrusts his abilities, physique and opinions, and devalues ​​himself in front of others. All this is combined to prefer to make shorter eye contacts in relation to someone with high self-esteem.

3. Decreases our persuasiveness

It is often thought that direct eye contact is very important to persuade. This is in tune with what we have stated: whoever does so demonstrates self-confidence and is less prone to telling lies. However, and according to a investigation published in Psychological Science in 2013, it could have the opposite effect.

The study found that insistence on permanent eye contact reduces persuasiveness. That these statements are not misinterpreted: of course it is important to look at our interlocutor to persuade him, only that when it is done in an excessive way it can play against this objective.

4. Bring strangers together

A study published in Biology Letters in 2011 he found that the frequency and style of the gaze can bring two people who have just met together. Researchers believe that eye contact increases mimicry between two strangers.

That is, it enhances the ability to imitate the gestures and expressions of the other; which in turn translates into greater intimacy. When we are in front of someone who expresses, acts and behaves like us, we are more likely to feel comfortable. This has effects when going on a first date or when trying to make new friends.

5. It is a key piece in the romance

Looking into the eyes denotes interest, something especially valid in a love relationship. The power of the gaze is valuable in this area.

We all know that the look is a must-have ingredient for romance. This is not only something that we have confirmed on more than one occasion, but it is supported by science. A study published in Computers in Human Behavior in 2o2o he found that eye contact in early romantic interactions reduces uncertainty and increases intimacy.

On the contrary, when eye contact is reduced, our interlocutor tends to have more uncertainty, which he compensates through questions to achieve greater intimacy and comfort. In addition, and in accordance with the evidence, eye contact has a direct role in physical arousal. All this means that the look is a very important piece for romance.

6. Increase the affection of our interlocutors

In the order of what has already been exposed, and as indicated by the researchers, the direct gaze increases the positive affection that our interlocutors profess us. When we establish permanent eye contact, our interlocutor is kinder to us, shows us more confidence, is more affectionate and in general is more affectionate.

This is also interpreted in reverse. That is, when we make eye contact with someone it is because we profess an affection that induces us to do so. On the contrary, when faced with people who do not make us feel comfortable, we tend to avoid it or reduce it to what is strictly necessary.

7. You can point to some underlying problem

We cannot dismiss this selection of curiosities about eye contact without mentioning the conditions that can prevent a person from establishing it. There are many explanations for why someone doesn’t make eye contact, and here are two of the most common:

Social phobia: the experts point out that avoiding eye contact is one of the most characteristic symptoms of social anxiety disorder. People do this to get away from scrutiny and fear of being judged by the interlocutor.

the experts point out that avoiding eye contact is one of the most characteristic symptoms of social anxiety disorder. People do this to get away from scrutiny and fear of being judged by the interlocutor. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD): Secondly, the evidence indicates that abnormal eye contact patterns are common in autism. These can be presented with an excessively direct look or on the contrary avoid all eye contact.

Of course, not everyone with abnormal patterns of this type suffers from some of these disorders. There are those who simply choose to avoid the gaze when speaking, others on the contrary prefer a more direct eye contact.

In any case, the look never goes unnoticed; something that we have corroborated based on science. The next time you talk to someone, see how their visualization patterns affect you; and vice versa. You may find that the look says much more than you thought.

