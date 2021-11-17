When the holidays arrive, it is usual to gather the whole family at home and this can be a problem, especially if we have little space at home. For make the most of the living room meters (and any other room really), the most functional thing is to bet on versatile furniture, such as extendable tables.

Whether they are more traditional classic designs or others so practical that they can be reduced as much as a hall furniture, on Amazon we have found everything (for all pockets) and these are our favorites:





The first of our options is also one of the most complete since it also includes a extending table, a set of four chairs. The table, which measures 120×80 centimeters (closed) and 160×80 centimeters when fully opened, is made of oak.

The set of four simple style chairs in white has a Nordic finish with rustic touches that will not go out of style and that we can combine with other types of chairs for an eclectic decoration. The price of the total pack is 449 euros.

Nordic Design Dining Set MELAKA Extendable Table 120 / 160×80 cm Oak and 4 White Chairs (EXT. MELAKA Oak Table + 4 Vicky CHAIRS)





One of the most robust that will undoubtedly have a presence in our dining room (perhaps not suitable for small flats) is this VidaXL table in solid acacia with iron legs. A rustic and industrial design thanks to the combination of these two materials, which will nevertheless add warmth to the room and is very elegant.

We find it on Amazon available in three sizes (from 160 x 80 x 76 centimeters to 180 x 90 x 76 centimeters), yes, as expected the price varies depending on our choice from 334.81 euros.

vidaXL Solid Acacia Wood Dining Table Extendable Console Furniture Kitchen Decorative Home Multipurpose Auxiliary Living Room Living Room





One of the cheapest options is also the favorite on amazon, since it has an average rating of 4.5 stars among almost 3,000 buyers. It is a minimalist design, with an aesthetic reminiscent of the Nordic style in white and natural wood, so it is very easy to combine.

The measurements of the table are 78x90x140 centimeters (and 190 centimeters extended) and it is perfect to comfortably fit up to 8 people. We can find it in various shades and sizes to choose from from 137.90 euros.

Habitdesign Extendable Dining Table, Living or Kitchen Table, Finished in Artik White and Canadian Oak, Kendra Model, Measurements: 140-190 cm (Length) x 90 cm (Width) x 78 cm (Height)





One of our favorites is this SelectionHome, which is the ideal option for those of us who do not have the space to have a permanent dining table. Is about such a customizable table which goes from being a console for the hall to a table capable of accommodating up to 10 people.

The measures can be personalized according to the needs of the moment, having the option of four different positions. In addition, the Nordic-style aesthetic fits into any decoration, we find it for sale on Amazon for 299.90 euros.

SelectionHome – Dining Table, Living Room, Extendable Console, Nordic Model, Finished in Matt White and Brushed Oak, Measurements: 54 / 239.6 cm (Length) x 90 cm (Width) x 79 cm (Height)





In solid wood we have this elegant scandinavian style table with rounded shapes and minimalist legs. An extendable option with two positions: one with 120 centimeters and the other with 155 centimeters.

A model that adapts to current trends in decoration and that has such a simple aesthetic that we can integrate it perfectly into our decoration. Of course, the price is not as affordable as the previous ones – we have it for 780 euros – but we can finance it without interest.

NORDICSTORY Escandi 4 Nordic Extendable Round Dining Table 120-155 cm, Solid Oak Wood, Ideal for Kitchen Living Room, Furniture Design Nordic Style Color (Bleached Oak)

