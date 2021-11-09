One punch man It was a work that began to be published on the internet and its popularity grew so much that it had its printed version, this was illustrated by Yusuke Murata. This saga tells the story of a unique hero, who unlike other action works, its protagonist does not seek to be the strongest or defeat his antagonists, he simply wants to live a quiet and comfortable life. Now our heroes are fighting for survival and the war against monsters has allowed us to know more about Garou and our hero Bang.

In the last chapter of One Punch Man, we got to see the development of the fight between Bang and his disciple Garou. The latter has abandoned all traces of humanity to give way to his new form, a kaiju-type beast that is prepared to take the life of his old master.. Fortunately, Bang will not let his honor be tainted in this way.

The fight between student and teacher has developed in a way that has excited the community of One Punch Man, who have discovered a secret about Bang: There is a hidden technique that could give him the victory. That’s right, during a momentary flashback to his youth, we see what this mighty hero was like when he was young and the techniques he learned during that time. One of them allowed him to defeat great enemies, although his ego clouded his judgment.

As we see our hero’s past, Garou prepares the Fist of Exploding Heart, a technique forbidden by his master. In that moment, Bang knows there is no going back: If you want to stop your student, you will have to use the technique with which you took other fighters to the hospital. At the time, his brother defeated him to teach him about humility and mercy and changed his fighting style, he would never attack to kill again … until now.

<br>

Know more: The other series from the creator of One Punch-Man has a subtle nod to Saitama almost impossible to find



Synopsis One Punch Man

But what is One Punch Man about? Here we give you a small summary of the history of Saitama, our protagonist. The story takes place in a large fictional city known as Z City in Japan, a place plagued by villains, giants, and elder monsters.

These appear in mysterious ways, and the government has chosen to create a group of elite heroes to combat it. Everything changes when it appears Saitama, a powerful superhero who has gone bald from so much training, he can easily defeat monsters or other villains with a single blow of his fist.. However, no one acknowledges all his exploits. So he ends up living in a small apartment on the outskirts of town.

The impact of its protagonist has been such that it has inspired even professional athletes to follow his exercise plan to become the strongest man in the world, capable of defeating any being in one fell swoop. Although, he currently prefers to have fun playing video games with his friends or reading manga.

The first character to recognize his bravery and power is his first disciple and friend, the mighty robot Genos. Quickly, this cyborg climbs in the Hero Association reaching the highest rank, while his master is ignored on all occasions.

A digital version of the One Punch Man manga was published via Young Jump magazine’s website in 2012.. Sueisha also published this work in physical format by Weekly Shonen Jump Alpha. In the West, it is available through Viz Media and in Latin America, it was presented through Panini Mexico. Its anime adaptation reached both Spanish and its original language in Crunchyroll.

Mob Psycho 100, from the creator of One Punch Man, premieres its third season

Unfortunately, One Punch Man has gone into a long hiatus after its second season aired. So, the only way to continue his story is through the manga. Instead, Mob Psycho 100 has announced its third season.. This is the other work of One that has made a name for itself among its fans.

If you are a fan of One Punch Man, surely you might like this work. You can give it a taste to this play and be aware of its next third season. Is available in Crunchyroll and it can become one of your favorites.