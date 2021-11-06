A large group of experts agree that Bitcoin could reach the much desired $ 100,000 in less than six months.

The cryptocurrency market is very volatile, and there is always to invest only the money that a person can afford to lose, and it is clear that being aware of the growth of certain virtual currencies can be beneficial to be clear about some type of investment and more after some tokens like Shiba Inu that have surprised many experts.

But experts seem to agree that both Bitcoin and Ethereum will hit all-time highs over the next few weeks, presumably in the last part of the year, as has been the case recently where these types of currencies usually have a considerable push in the last quarter and then smooth their curve.

As collected from Businessinsider, several cryptocurrency experts predict future good health for Shiba Inu, but especially growth that will reach all-time highs for Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Charlie morris, chief investment officer at crypto asset manager ByteTree, states that “Whenever Bitcoin has had strong rises, this trend has been maintained during the fourth quarter”.

Regarding the figures that could reach currencies such as Bitcoin, he points out that In about 3 to 6 months, Bitcoin would reach $ 100,000, while Ethereum will stay between $ 8,000 and $ 10,000.

These are figures that are higher than the current ones and that could invite certain investors to buy these currencies during these weeks to expect a strong rise in the coming months.

Although they are very volatile currencies, there are already several experts who consider that Bitcoin can reach 100,000 dollars in the short term, but that does not mean that it continues to rise constantly, but that it can go down and then later hit a boost up to that figure.