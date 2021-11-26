You never have enough memory or storage capacity on your console. What works today, tomorrow is little. That is why we are constantly in search of more capacity, especially now that we have entered the era of downloading games instead of buying them on disk. Even those that we buy in physical, continue to store a large amount of data in memory. That is why if we have bought a console with a certain capacity and it has become too small for us very soon, we only have to buy a compatible external hard drive. Of all there is, there is hardly one better than this one with Official Seagate Xbox license, with the console logo, and on Black Friday sale for only 76 euros.

Whatever Xbox model you have, if it supports an external hard drive, this is the one you have to buy. It is true that you may be able to save a few euros by buying another model, but we are going to give you a lot of reasons to keep this hard drive.

Last updated on 2021-11-25. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The first thing is its design, in the pure white color of the Xbox, you can connect it to the console and maintain an elegant and attractive setup. On the other hand, you already make sure at the time of purchase the compatibility of the disc with your Xbox, as well as that it has the correct formatting. This also refers to the type of USB standard, the cable it has, the speed of the disk … The truth is that this is not something complex, but it is already a step that you save.

Besides, you also know that you are buying a good quality disc, at the level that it requires to be able to use it as an external disc for the Xbox. Seagate is the manufacturer of the disk, and Microsoft has officially licensed it, making it a trustworthy purchase.

Last updated on 2021-11-25. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Finally, we cannot forget another interesting feature. The Hard drive purchase includes two years of Recue Data Recovery Service Plan, by which we can request the brand to recover the data that we may have lost both by mistake and by a possible corruption of the disk.

With their 2 TB memory, we have more than enough to store up to 50 games, which gives us great versatility to switch from one to another and still have free memory.

The price at which it is available on Black Friday sale right now on Amazon is really good. Any album would already cost us a similar price. And if we go to the version of this album in green also with an official license, it will cost us about 20 euros more. That is why power Buy it now for about 76 euros is a great purchase if you want to get an extra capacity for your Xbox. One of the ideal offers this Black Friday.

Last updated on 2021-11-25. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.