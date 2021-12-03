There are numerous routines aimed at reducing body fat. Many people search for the best exercises to lose weight quickly and, in that search, they can find 2 large groups: aerobic and anaerobic movements.

Generally speaking, the former focus on exercises of lower intensity and long duration to build endurance. For example, running, swimming, or cycling. On the other hand, anaerobics are geared towards strength and toning. Among them are weightlifting or chin-ups.

Both styles are effective when designing an exercise routine to lose weight. Although extreme or alternative methods are circulating on social media, there are no magic bullets to get in shape.

Aerobic and Anaerobic Weight Loss Exercises: Differences, Advantages and Disadvantages

The aerobic routines are also known as cardio. These are exercises of longer duration, with a medium or high intensity level.

In practice, the body burns fat and carbohydrates for energy. Some examples are the running, the bicycle, the crossfit or HIIT routines.

Anaerobics have the characteristic of reduce body fat through acceleration of metabolism and increased muscle mass. In general, they are of shorter duration and higher intensity than aerobics. The clearest examples are weightlifting, chin-ups, and push-ups.

Many associate weight loss with cardio routines, while strength routines are linked to hypertrophy.. Nevertheless, both are effective in an integrated exercise program to lose weight quickly.

Advantages and disadvantages of aerobic routines

Endurance: These types of exercises help improve the heart system and, consequently, the body’s resistance.

These types of exercises help improve the heart system and, consequently, the body’s resistance. Frequency: it is possible to exercise every or almost every day with a varied intensity level to avoid fatigue or muscle overloads.

it is possible to exercise every or almost every day with a varied intensity level to avoid fatigue or muscle overloads. Cardio: one of the greatest advantages is the strengthening of the cardiovascular system, due to a strong demand of work for the lungs and the heart.

The disadvantage of this type of routine is that the body tends to get used to the proposed challenges faster. This translates into good results at the beginning, but stagnation after a few weeks.

Cycling is a classic example of aerobic exercise. Stimulates cardiopulmonary endurance.

Advantages and disadvantages of anaerobic routines

Variety: It is possible to combine strength exercises in a very varied way. In addition, if the body has become accustomed to the intensity, simply add a little more weight to continue burning calories.

It is possible to combine strength exercises in a very varied way. In addition, if the body has become accustomed to the intensity, simply add a little more weight to continue burning calories. Double effect: anaerobic routines, in addition to burning calories, promote muscle mass gain.

anaerobic routines, in addition to burning calories, promote muscle mass gain. Strengthening: These types of programs favor the strength of the muscles and the skeletal system.

However, its main disadvantage is the intensity. It is not advisable to perform weight exercises for more than 3 or 4 days a week. A good space should be left for rest, reducing the risk of injury.

Discover: 4 Everyday Activities That Help You Lose Weight

The best exercises to lose weight quickly

A combination of cardio and strength workouts is ideal if your goal is to lose weight. Beyond the amount of time for one type of program or another, the fundamental thing is to burn more calories than are consumed. Something that adds to healthy eating as a main factor.

For example, 1 hour of aerobic exercise for 5 days a week, alternated with 3 days of strength exercises, can be a complete routine. On the other hand, warm up and stretch beforehand to avoid muscle overload or injuries imposes.

10 exercises to lose weight quickly

The following exercises combine aerobic and anaerobic aspects. It is advisable to perform between 8 and 10 repetitions of each. In addition, there should be a minimum of 10-second breaks in between.

Push-ups: also known as Lizards. This exercise works on strength by positioning yourself on the ground, looking down, and then going up and down with your arms alone. Strides with weight: To perform them, you must start in an upright position and advance one leg, leaving the other in place. Lower yourself until your knee touches the ground and then alternate. Weighted row: a fast weight loss exercise that requires gym equipment. If you have it, get into the seat and pull back, with your hands at the level of your knees. Knees up: jump by raising your knees as close to your chest as possible. Squats: descend by bending your knees and ankles until you reach a 90 degree angle, as if there were a chair behind. You can also increase the intensity by holding dumbbells or a weight in your hands. Barbell deadlift: hold the bar and position your hands at shoulder level. Raise the bar, keeping your back straight, along with your chest and looking straight ahead. Burpees: standing and squatting, descend to plank position. Then return to the starting position and jump up. Repeat the movement. Drawer jump: get a firm crate, jump on top and then descend. Jump rope: If you have a rope, jumping rope is a very effective aerobic exercise to burn calories. Dominated: it is a slightly more advanced movement. Once experienced in calisthenics, hang onto a steady bar and pull up with arm strength.

The exercise of burpees It is considered one of the most complete that exist. Combine strength with full body movements.

The importance of a healthy diet

Although the ideal is to consult a nutritionist who can develop a specific diet for each organism, there are some general parameters. Exercises to lose weight quickly must be accompanied by a healthy intake.

It is not about eating less or avoiding meals, but about cutting down on sugar, starch, and carbohydrates. This causes the body to resort to burning fat at the time of physical demand.

On the contrary, promoting protein in the diet will be a way to protect the muscle. Some protein-rich foods include red meat, salmon, chicken, shrimp, and eggs.

It is essential, within an exercise plan to lose weight quickly, forget about soda and sugary drinks. These are products with a large amount of calories. On the contrary, it is advisable to consume water.

Strictly following fast weight loss exercises and meal plans accordingly, it is possible to lose between 2 and 5 kilograms during the first week. Then it continues to go down, but with less intensity.

read: The resistance to losing weight

Exceptions to diet and exercise

It is not necessary to make such sudden changes in diet and routine. This can lead to frustration and subsequent abandonment, due to the constant feeling of hunger.

It is recommended that the transition be gradual but sustained. You can take one day off a week to eat more carbohydrates and other foods. It is a long-distance race. Think long term.

10 exercises that will help you lose weight at home You don’t have to go to a gym to stay in shape. Discover a series of exercises aimed at losing weight at home. Read more “

The post Exercises to lose weight fast, according to science appeared first on Better with Health.